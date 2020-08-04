Nearly 2.7 million people without power along East Coast

Two people have been rescued from flash flood waters resulting from from Tropical Storm Isaias in Charles County, Maryland, according to a Fire and EMS official.

Bill Smith, Charles County volunteer fire and EMS public information officer, said 911 dispatch received a call at 8:45 a.m. ET Tuesday that at least one car had been swept off Brandywine Road during heavy rainfall and flash flooding over the Swanson Creek Bridge.

“This bridge is notorious and floods every time it rains,” Smith told CNN Tuesday. “This was one of worst flooding occurrences given the amount of rain we got this morning.”

Smith said the Charles County Dive Team and Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department responded and were able to confirm two vehicles had been swept 15 to 75 feet off the road.

“One individual, a female, was hanging from tree limb and male was found on the roof of car,” Smith said. “An air boat from 10th District Fire Station arrived on scene and made gallant effort to get into the water and were successfully able to take male off car and return for female.”

Smith said there were no injuries and both people refused transport.

In addition to the flash flooding on Brandywine Road, Smith said there are also trees down and additional flooding on roads. He noted that the Charles County Fire Department and EMS has responded to between eight and 10 additional calls of people driving through swift water and requiring assistance.

“We continue to ask people not to do it but low and behold each time it flood, we have to go rescue people,” Smith said.

Where things stand in other parts of the state: Parts of Southern Maryland have seen at least one tornado, flash flooding, downed trees, and water rescues as well, Smith said.

St. Mary’s County experienced at least one tornado touchdown. Calvert County Public Information Officer Sarah Ehman told CNN Tuesday there was at least one suspected tornado touchdown in the county and reported power outages, downed trees and power lines, flooding, and water rescues.

Prince George’s County Public Information Officer Mike Yourishin reported typical storm damage and no fatalities.

No fatalities have been reported across the four Maryland counties that CNN has been in touch with as of Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. ET.