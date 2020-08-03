Isaias could bring strongest winds to New York City since Superstorm Sandy

The National Weather Service is forecasting wind gusts on Tuesday from Tropical Storm Isaias to reach nearly 70 mph in New York City.

According to Ross Dickman, the meteorologist-in-charge of the weather service in New York City, the storm could bring the strongest winds to the metro area since Superstorm Sandy almost eight years ago.

The peak wind gust at John F. Kennedy International Airport during Sandy was 69 mph on October 29, 2012. The current forecast calls for a peak wind gust on Tuesday afternoon of 69 mph in New York City.

Dickman said that “the wind and flooding impacts from Isaias will be similar to what the city has seen from some of the strongest coastal storms,” such as nor’easters – “but we haven’t seen one this strong in many years.”

One key difference between the forecast for Isaias and what was experienced in Hurricanes Irene and Sandy will be the direction of the winds.

“The track for Isaias is west of the city, which will mean wind direction is from the southeast, south and southwest,” Dickman said. “Rarely do we see the strongest winds from this direction…normally, they come from the northeast and northwest.”

Dickman explained this will likely result in worse damage and power loss from downed trees, as “vulnerable vegetation has not experienced winds like this in a long time.”