Tropical Storm Isaias

Live Updates

Tropical Storm Isaias heads toward the Carolinas

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 3:46 p.m. ET, August 3, 2020
1 hr 26 min ago

Isaias could bring strongest winds to New York City since Superstorm Sandy

From CNN's Brandon Miller

The National Weather Service is forecasting wind gusts on Tuesday from Tropical Storm Isaias to reach nearly 70 mph in New York City. 

According to Ross Dickman, the meteorologist-in-charge of the weather service in New York City, the storm could bring the strongest winds to the metro area since Superstorm Sandy almost eight years ago. 

The peak wind gust at John F. Kennedy International Airport during Sandy was 69 mph on October 29, 2012. The current forecast calls for a peak wind gust on Tuesday afternoon of 69 mph in New York City.

Dickman said that “the wind and flooding impacts from Isaias will be similar to what the city has seen from some of the strongest coastal storms,” such as nor’easters – “but we haven’t seen one this strong in many years.”

One key difference between the forecast for Isaias and what was experienced in Hurricanes Irene and Sandy will be the direction of the winds.

“The track for Isaias is west of the city, which will mean wind direction is from the southeast, south and southwest,” Dickman said. “Rarely do we see the strongest winds from this direction…normally, they come from the northeast and northwest.”

Dickman explained this will likely result in worse damage and power loss from downed trees, as “vulnerable vegetation has not experienced winds like this in a long time.”

 

1 hr 32 min ago

Here's the latest update from the National Hurricane Center

Tropical Storm Isaias is off Georgia's coast, according to the National Hurricane Center's 2 p.m. ET update.

Isaias is still expected to strengthen into a hurricane tonight before it makes landfall, the center said.

"Strong winds and heavy rainfall likely from the Eastern Carolinas to the Mid-Atlantic coast tonight and Tuesday," the latest advisory read.

Here's a look at the areas currently under watches and warnings:

1 hr 38 min ago

North Carolina county declares state of emergency in advance of tropical storm

From CNN’s Dianne Gallagher

New Hanover County, North Carolina, declared a state of emergency Monday ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias, according to the county’s Emergency Information Center. 

“We are expecting tropical storm conditions this evening for our area, and we always want to be prepared – so that is what this State of Emergency helps us to do. And we encourage our residents to be prepared as well," Emergency Management Director Steven Still said.

Still continued: "Be in a safe place by 8 p.m. tonight, have your emergency kit ready in case the power goes out or you need to leave your home unexpectedly, and continue to stay informed."

1 hr 50 min ago

Charleston mayor encourages residents to stay home ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias

From CNN’s John Couwels

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg encouraged all residents to stay home and off the streets after 6 p.m. ET today, as Tropical Storm Isaias continues to head toward South Carolina.  

According to the mayor, there will be no evacuations, and no shelters will be opened. 

City employees were sent home at 1 p.m. ET and garages around the city are open for people to park their cars for free to avoid flooded streets until Tuesday.  

Charleston emergency officials said they expect level 1 flooding with high tide at 9 p.m. ET tonight. The flooding could cause significant hazardous conditions on roadways, especially across downtown, the mayor said. 

Two controlled lakes have been lowered, drains have been cleared and two pumps are on standby if needed, Tecklenburg added.

Tropical Storm Isaias is forecast to become a hurricane again before landfall near the North Carolina-South Carolina border.

2 hr 9 min ago

More than 100 million people at risk from Tropical Storm Isaias

From CNN's Taylor Ward

More than 112 million people are under a Tropical Storm Warning — from Georgia to Massachusetts, according to the National Weather Service.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected within the next 36 hours. That includes winds over 40 mph and the possibility of flooding rainfall.

2 hr 53 min ago

Isaias broke these records with its early formation

From CNN's Brandon Miller

A wave crashes in Juno Beach, Florida, on August 2.
A wave crashes in Juno Beach, Florida, on August 2. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Isaias is the ninth named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season — and this is the earliest in the year we have ever seen a storm with an "I" name. The previous record was set on August 7, 2005, part of the busiest hurricane season to date.

Isaias — which weakened from a hurricane to a tropical storm on Saturday, but is expected to restrengthen into a hurricane today —  is the second storm to reach hurricane status in the Atlantic Basin this year. The average date for the second hurricane is Aug. 28.

This was the first time there were two hurricanes to form in the last week of July (July 25-31) on record.

3 hr 27 min ago

Maryland will suspend some Covid-19 testing because of Isaias

Covid-19 testing operations at community-based sites in Maryland will be suspended tomorrow due to the potential impacts of tropical storm Isaias, Gov. Larry Hogan said via Twitter today.

In total so far, 13 state and local testing sites will be closed, according to the Maryland Department of Health.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for southern Maryland and nearby waters, according to the National Weather Service and a tropical storm watch is in effect for other areas along and east of I-95.

3 hr 41 min ago

Here's the city-by-city look at when to expect Isaias' effects

From CNN's Virginia Langmaid and Brandon Miller

Tropical Storm Isaias, which is expected to become a hurricane again before landfall, is traveling up the US East Coast. Much of the coast is under hurricane and tropical storm watches and warnings.

Here's a look at when the peak storm time will be in cities throughout the East Coast (all times are ET):

  • Charleston, South Carolina: Storm peak time: 3 p.m. to 8 pm. today
  • Wilmington, North Carolina: 9 p.m. today until 2 a.m. tomorrow
  • Raleigh, North Carolina: 1 a.m. until 4 a.m. tomorrow
  • Virginia Beach, Virginia: 6 a.m. until 9 a.m. tomorrow
  • Washington, DC: 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. tomorrow
  • Philadelphia: 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. tomorrow
  • New York City: 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. tomorrow
  • Boston: 8 p.m. until 11 p.m. tomorrow
  • Concord, New Hampshire: 11 p.m. tomorrow until 2 a.m. Wednesday

 

4 hr 11 min ago

How the Carolinas are preparing for Isaias

From CNN's Hollie Silverman and Monica Garrett

People walk along the beach Monday morning in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
People walk along the beach Monday morning in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Isaias is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before its forecast landfall in the Carolinas later today.

In North Carolina, the Outer Banks communities of Ocracoke Island, which took a direct hit from Hurricane Florence in 2018, and Hatteras Island issued mandatory evacuations on Friday for all visitors and residents ahead of the anticipated storm that could bring flooding to waterfront and adjacent properties, making roadways in the area unpassable.

Visitors were ordered to evacuate North Carolina's Ocean Isle and Holden Beach by Saturday, officials said.

Inland, the Neuse and Cape Fear rivers are expected to rise above moderate flooding level, the North Carolina Emergency Management Department tweeted Sunday.

On Friday, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced that he would not issue a mandatory evacuation, but that residents should continue to monitor the weather situation.

"Right now we're hoping this storm will not hit us hard if it hits at all," McMaster said. "At this time we have no intention at all of declaring any sort of evacuation."

South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) Director Kim Stenson said his department will be implementing their new emergency response plan for a Covid environment which includes screening for the virus, providing personal protective equipment, as well as creating social distancing and isolation areas in shelters.

SCEMD will screen people before they get on buses for transport to shelters and will be having less people on buses, requiring more trips, he said.

The shelters are for those who are in homes that may not withstand tropical storm force winds, Stenson added.