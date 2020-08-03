US
Tropical Storm Isaias

Live Updates

Tropical Storm Isaias heads toward the Carolinas

By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 3:46 p.m. ET, August 3, 2020
3 Posts
7 hr 8 min ago

These northern cities will get powerful winds from Isaias tomorrow

From CNN's Brandon Miller

Isaias is moving Florida to Georgia and the Carolinas today, and the storm will continue its trek northward tomorrow.

Many northeast cities will see powerful wind gusts Tuesday:

  • New York City – 65-70 mph
  • Philadelphia – 60-65 mph
  • Boston – 45-50 mph
  • Washington, DC – 30-40 mph

7 hr 19 min ago

Most of the East Coast is under some kind of storm watch or warning

Tropical Storm Isaias is continuing to move up the Florida coast this morning. It's expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it approaches the Carolinas today.

While parts of North and South Carolina are under a hurricane warning, most of the US East Coast — from Florida to Maine — has some kind of watch or warning in place.

Here's a look at where the tropical storm and hurricane watches and warnings have been issued:

7 hr 38 min ago

Isaias is forecast to strengthen back into a hurricane today

This morning, Isaias continues to track along the Florida Coast. What was once a hurricane, weakened to a tropical storm Saturday afternoon. Sunday, the storm continued having difficulty fighting off vertical wind shear — the changing of wind speed and wind direction with height — which was suppressing its growth. 

The National Hurricane Center believes that this wind shear will weaken today, allowing Isaias to return to hurricane strength.

So what happens next? Models, like the American Model and European Model below, agree that the storm will be a hurricane when it makes landfall in the Carolinas tonight. After landfall, the storm will gradually weaken and begin to accelerate and will quickly move through the Northeast.

You can track Isaias' path here.