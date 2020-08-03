Isaias becomes a hurricane again. Landfall expected in a few hours.

Isaias has strengthened back to a hurricane and now has sustained winds of 75 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm is accelerating toward landfall near the North Carolina/South Carolina border.

Landfall is expected, as a hurricane, around the midnight hour.

The upgrade to a hurricane was expected and the anticipated impacts have not changed significantly. Coastal flooding from storm surge, minor wind damage, and inland flooding from heavy rainfall is still likely to occur in the Carolinas tonight.

The threat of tropical storm-force winds and flooding will continue through the mid-Atlantic and into the Northeast during the day on Tuesday.