A Virginia prosecutor released surveillance video Tuesday from a mental hospital showing the events that led to Irvo Otieno's death. It shows Otieno lying shackled and unresponsive after being pinned to the floor by multiple security officers.

Dinwiddie County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill charged seven sheriff’s deputies and three hospital employees with second-degree murder, telling CNN last week, “They smothered him to death.”

The newly released video begins as Otieno, bound by his hands and feet, is forcibly brought into a room and dragged into an upright seated position on the floor with his back against a chair. Ten minutes later, after Otieno has turned onto his side with three people holding him, his body jerks, and five more deputies and workers move to pin Otieno to the floor.

A clear view of Otieno is blocked in much of the video, but one deputy appears to be laying his body across Otieno for most of the incident as he is forced onto his stomach.

Eventually, Otieno is rolled onto his back, where several deputies appear to be restraining him with their knees. One deputy holds Otieno’s head still by grabbing his braided hair. The recording does not include audio.

After 12 minutes of being pinned to the ground, one deputy can be seen shaking Otieno’s hair and attempting to take a neck pulse. Otieno is unresponsive. Three more minutes pass before CPR begins, with Otenio’s limbs still shackled.

Medical workers from the hospital are seen converging on the room as CPR continues for nearly an hour. After he is pronounced dead, Otieno is covered in a white sheet, still lying on the floor, his body briefly left alone in the room.

The time stamp on the video shows Otieno’s body being covered at 5:48 p.m.

Baskervill initially declined to release the video but changed course after Otieno’s family approved.