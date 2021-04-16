FBI Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan. CNN

With less than 12 hours since the shooting, "it would be premature to speculate on the motivation" of the suspect, FBI Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan said in a press conference on Friday.

However, there are no further threats, he added.

Keenan also detailed how the FBI is assisting on the incident's investigation.

"FBI personnel are assisting the crime scene, conducting interviews, assisting on the search of the suspect’s home and will provide any technical expertise requested by the IMPD," he said.

The FBI will "dedicate all available resources to follow every lead and use all investigative capabilities to seek this and bring closure for the families," he added.