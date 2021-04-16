US
Live Updates

FedEx facility shooting kills 8 in Indianapolis

By Zamira Rahim, Jessie Yeung, Steve George, Aditi Sangal, Nick Thompson, Meg Wagner and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 10:54 a.m. ET, April 16, 2021
28 Posts
1 min ago

"It would be premature to speculate" on motivation this early, FBI official says

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

FBI Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan.
With less than 12 hours since the shooting, "it would be premature to speculate on the motivation" of the suspect, FBI Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan said in a press conference on Friday.

However, there are no further threats, he added.

Keenan also detailed how the FBI is assisting on the incident's investigation.

"FBI personnel are assisting the crime scene, conducting interviews, assisting on the search of the suspect’s home and will provide any technical expertise requested by the IMPD," he said.

The FBI will "dedicate all available resources to follow every lead and use all investigative capabilities to seek this and bring closure for the families," he added.

3 min ago

Indianapolis mayor: "We must guard against resignation or even despair"

CNN
Right now, Indianapolis officials are holding a press conference after eight people were shot and killed and several others were injured at a FedEx facility late Thursday night.

Police say they believe the gunman killed himself.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Randal Taylor and FBI Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan are all expected to speak.

"Although we will learn more about this case in the coming days and weeks, no piece of information will restore the lives that were taken or the peace that was shattered. Nothing we learn can heal the wounds those who escaped with their lives, but who will now bear the scars and endure the memories of this horrific crime. What we are left with this morning is grief," Mayor Joe Hogsett said.

Hogsett said that beyond comforting those who are grieving, "we must guard against resignation or even despair."

"The assumption this is simply how it must be and that we might as well get used to it. We need the courage compels courageous acts that push past weariness," he added.

47 min ago

Indiana's attorney general says he's waiting on details to "determine what exactly happened and why"

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita reacted to the overnight shooting in Indianapolis with a tweet from his verified Twitter account on Friday.

"We offer our deepest condolences and prayers for all affected, and await further details to determine what exactly happened and why," he tweeted.

43 min ago

FedEx CEO: Company lost 8 team members Thursday

A crime lab technician works outside the Indianapolis FedEx facility on Friday, April 16.
A crime lab technician works outside the Indianapolis FedEx facility on Friday, April 16. Jeff Dean/AFP/Getty Images

The CEO and chairman of FedEX called last night's shooting "devastating," confirming the company lost eight team members.

"It is with a heavy heart that I write to you regarding the tragedy that occurred at our FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis last night," Frederick W. Smith wrote in a letter to employees published Friday.

"While it will take some time to fully understand what happened, we know we lost eight team members in this senseless act of violence."
"I want to express my deepest sympathies to the families, friends, and co-workers of those team members," Smith said, adding that the company's priority was now "responding to the situation on the ground and helping our team members and law enforcement."
"We have a team onsite in Indianapolis to provide support, and we are making counselors available," the letter continues.
"This is a devastating day, and words are hard to describe the emotions we all feel. Please keep the Indianapolis team and surrounding community in your thoughts and prayers as we continue to support and care for each other in the difficult days ahead."

FedEx is working with staff in Indianapolis and police officers to reunite workers with their families.

1 hr ago

Indianapolis is the latest addition to at least 45 mass shootings reported in just the last month

From CNN's Aditi Sangal, Madeline Holcombe, Melissa Alonso

The shooting incident at the FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Indiana, where eight people died, is the latest in a string of mass shootings in the US in just the past month.

Since March 16, when eight people were killed at three Atlanta-area spas, the US has had at least 45 mass shootings from California to Washington, DC, CNN's tally shows.

Some context: CNN considers an incident to be a mass shooting if four or more people are shot, wounded or killed, excluding the gunman.

Here 's a look at some of these many shootings:

  • April 15 in Indianapolis, Indiana: Eight people were killed and several others wounded.
  • March 31 in Orange, California: Four people, including a child, were killed and another person wounded.
  • March 23 in Boulder, Colorado: Ten people, including a Boulder police officer, killed.
  • March 16 in Atlanta, Georgia: Eight people, including six Asian women, killed.

Read the full list here.

Here's where some of these shootings occurred:

1 hr 15 min ago

Go There: CNN will be live in Indianapolis following last night's deadly FedEx facility shooting

A gunman opened fire outside and inside a FedEx facility in Indianapolis late last night, killing eight people and wounding several others before killing himself, police said.

51 min ago

Biden is being briefed on the Indianapolis shooting Friday morning, White House says

From CNN's Betsy Klein and Kate Sullivan

President Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House on Thursday, April 15.
President Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House on Thursday, April 15. Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg/Getty Images

President Biden will be briefed Friday morning on a shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility that left at least eight people dead, a White House official told CNN.

White House chief of staff Ron Klain has already been in communication with Indianapolis' mayor, and Biden's homeland security adviser, Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, is also in touch with law enforcement, according to the official.

Some background: The shooting in Indianapolis is the latest in a recent spate of mass shootings across the country and comes a little more than a week after Biden unveiled several actions his administration would be taking to curb the level of gun violence in the US.

"Gun violence in this country is an epidemic and it's an international embarrassment," Biden said last week at the White House.

Biden's recently unveiled executive actions include efforts to restrict weapons known as "ghost guns" that can be built using parts and instructions purchased online. The actions are limited in scope and Biden said they are initial steps to address gun violence.

1 hr 39 min ago

Indiana governor says it's “another heartbreaking day" after mass shooting in his state 

From CNN’s Amanda Watts

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said today is “another heartbreaking day and I’m shaken by the mass shooting at the FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis.” 

“In times like this, words like justice and sorrow fall short in response for those senselessly taken. Our thoughts are with the families, friends, coworkers and all those affected by this terrible situation," he said in a statement on Friday.

Eight people were killed, five people were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds and two others were treated at the scene and released, the Indianapolis Metro Police Department said in a statement Friday morning.  

"Today, I will order that flags be lower(ed) to half-staff from now until sunset on Tuesday, April 20 in remembrance of those we've lost,” Holcomb added. 

Read Holcomb's statement:

1 hr 32 min ago

Families still trying to contact loved ones after shooting

From CNN’s Amanda Watts

Families gather and wait to hear information about their loved ones in Indianapolis on April 15.
Families gather and wait to hear information about their loved ones in Indianapolis on April 15. Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar/Imagn Content Services

Families are still attempting to contact loved ones who were in the FedEx facility at the time of Thursday's mass shooting according to the Indianapolis Metro Police Department (IMPD). 

The scene is still active, IMPD said, so a Family Unification Center was opened up at a nearby hotel. 

IMPD Deputy Chief Craig McCartt told CNN that some employee families faced frustration because they were not able to get in touch with their loved ones.

“Many of the employees did not have cell phones on them in the facility," McCartt said.
"So, when this happened and when they left the facility to go to be transported to be interviewed or over to this hotel, which is the reunification site, they didn't have their cell phones with them to be able to contact their family."

“We ask all to respect the privacy of these families during this very difficult and emotional time,” IMPD told CNN.  