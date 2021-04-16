US
Follow CNN
Live Updates

FedEx facility shooting kills 8 in Indianapolis

By Zamira Rahim, Jessie Yeung, Steve George, Aditi Sangal, Nick Thompson, Meg Wagner and Melissa Mahtani, CNN

Updated 5:49 p.m. ET, April 16, 2021
46 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
23 min ago

Mother of suspect in FedEx shooting said in 2020 he might try to "commit suicide by cop" 

From CNN's Kay Jones and Shimon Prokupecz

The mother of the gunman in the shooting at a FedEx facility told law enforcement in March 2020 that he might try to "commit suicide by cop," the FBI Indianapolis office said in a statement. 

FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan said in a statement sent to CNN that the gunman, Brandon Hole, was placed on an immediate detention mental health temporary hold by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. He also said a shotgun was seized at Hole's residence.

"Based on items observed in the suspect’s bedroom at that time, he was interviewed by the FBI in April 2020. No Racially Motivated Violent Extremism (RMVE) ideology was identified during the course of the assessment and no criminal violation was found," Keenan said in the statement. "The shotgun was not returned to the suspect.”

55 min ago

Vice President Harris on Indianapolis shooting: "We've had more tragedy than we can bear"

From CNN's Jason Hoffman

Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted on the shooting in Indianapolis, saying “our nation grieves with the families who lost loved ones in Indianapolis and we pray that those who were wounded recover quickly.”

“As I said last week, we’ve had more tragedy than we can bear and solutions to prevent gun violence exist. @POTUS and I urge Congress to act,” Harris continued.

Read her tweet:

1 hr 33 min ago

Police still working to identify victims

Authorities are still working to identify the victims in Thursday's shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, said Craig McCartt, the deputy chief of criminal investigations for Indianapolis Police.

"We're to the point now where we're identifying victims, making notifications to the family and then hopefully we will wrap up the processing of this crime scene here very shortly and be done at least with this portion of the investigation," he said. 

What we know: Eight people were killed after a gunman opened fire outside and inside the facility.

The shooting is the country's deadliest since 10 people were killed on March 22 at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.

Officials haven't released the names of victims.

1 hr 36 min ago

There were at least 100 people in the FedEx facility during the shooting, police say

During the time of the mass shooting late Thursday in Indianapolis, there were at least 100 people inside the FedEx facility, Craig McCartt, the deputy chief of criminal investigations for Indianapolis Police, said during a news conference Friday afternoon.

"There were at least 100 people in the facility at the time of the incident. Many were changing shifts and were on their dinner break," McCartt said.
1 hr 32 min ago

Authorities identify Indianapolis shooter

The gunman in the shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Indiana, has been identified as 19-year-old Brandon Hole, according to Craig McCartt, the deputy chief of criminal investigations for Indianapolis Police.

"FedEx officials have confirmed that Mr. Hole was a former employee at the facility, and he was last employed in 2020," McCartt said.

"We've recently identified him so now the work really begins trying to establish some of that and see if we can figure out some sort of motive in this, but we don't have that right now," he said.

1 hr 58 min ago

Indianapolis shooter was former FedEx employee

From CNN's Curt Devine

A police officer walks on the sidewalk near the crime scene in the parking lot of a FedEx Ground facility on April 16, in Indianapolis, Indiana. 
A police officer walks on the sidewalk near the crime scene in the parking lot of a FedEx Ground facility on April 16, in Indianapolis, Indiana.  Jon Cherry/Getty Images

FedEx declined to name the suspect, but spokesperson Jim Masilak told CNN, “We can confirm that the perpetrator was a former employee at the facility."

"Further questions about the perpetrator should be direct to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department," he added.

According to authorities, the gunman opened fire outside and inside a FedEx facility near Indianapolis' main airport late Thursday, killing eight people, wounding several others and sending witnesses running before taking his own life.

2 hr 39 min ago

Biden says "we can, and must, do more to reduce gun violence and save lives"

From CNN's Jason Hoffman

President Biden tweeted on Friday afternoon after the Indianapolis mass shooting, writing that he and the vice president have been briefed and that the country “can, and must, do more to reduce gun violence and save lives.”

“God bless the eight individuals we lost and their loved ones, and we pray for the wounded for their recovery,” Biden wrote.

Read the tweet:

3 hr 25 min ago

Authorities were warned about FedEx suspect's potential for violence in the past, sources say

From CNN's Evan Perez and Shimon Prokupecz

The suspect in the Indianapolis mass shooting was known to federal and local authorities prior to the attack. A family member of the suspected shooter reached out to authorities warning about the suspect’s potential for violence, according to three law enforcement sources briefed on the matter. 

It was not clear when the warning was given but the outreach was followed up by both local authorities and FBI, which opened a preliminary investigation into any possible threat, the sources said.

The FBI eventually closed their inquiry after concluding there wasn’t sufficient evidence to continue it, according to the sources who did not specify why federal investigators dropped the matter. 

The suspect has not been publicly identified. The FBI is helping Indianapolis Metro Police Department “on the search of the suspects home,” the FBI special agent in charge Paul Keenan said at a Friday morning news conference.

Asked whether authorities had any indication this attack would occur, police said no.

“We’re still working with FedEx security for anything that might have been an indication this was going to happen right now,” said Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief Craig McCartt, at the same Friday briefing.

A spokesperson for the police department declined to comment about CNN’s reporting.

“Well once we positively identify who he is, we will be able to research further,” spokesperson Genae Cook said.

4 hr 34 min ago

There have been at least 147 mass shootings in the US in 2021

From CNN's Melissa Alonso 

People walk out of a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, after a shooting there on Monday, March 22.
People walk out of a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, after a shooting there on Monday, March 22. Chet Strange/Getty Images

There have been at least 147 mass shooting incidents in 2021 in the US, according to data from The Gun Violence Archive. 

The Gun Violence Archive (GVA), a non-profit based out of Washington DC, is an independent research group not affiliated with any advocacy organization, according to its website. 

CNN and GVA consider an incident to be a mass shooting if four or more people are shot, wounded, or killed, excluding the gunman.  

Since March 16, there have been at least 45 mass shootings across the nation, CNN has reported.

Note: This number is fluid. It can and will change with new or updated data. 