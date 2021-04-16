Mother of suspect in FedEx shooting said in 2020 he might try to "commit suicide by cop" 

The mother of the gunman in the shooting at a FedEx facility told law enforcement in March 2020 that he might try to "commit suicide by cop," the FBI Indianapolis office said in a statement.

FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan said in a statement sent to CNN that the gunman, Brandon Hole, was placed on an immediate detention mental health temporary hold by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. He also said a shotgun was seized at Hole's residence.

"Based on items observed in the suspect’s bedroom at that time, he was interviewed by the FBI in April 2020. No Racially Motivated Violent Extremism (RMVE) ideology was identified during the course of the assessment and no criminal violation was found," Keenan said in the statement. "The shotgun was not returned to the suspect.”