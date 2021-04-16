Police still working to identify victims

Authorities are still working to identify the victims in Thursday's shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, said Craig McCartt, the deputy chief of criminal investigations for Indianapolis Police.

"We're to the point now where we're identifying victims, making notifications to the family and then hopefully we will wrap up the processing of this crime scene here very shortly and be done at least with this portion of the investigation," he said.

What we know: Eight people were killed after a gunman opened fire outside and inside the facility.

The shooting is the country's deadliest since 10 people were killed on March 22 at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.

Officials haven't released the names of victims.