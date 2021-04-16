Witness says he saw a man firing “an automatic rifle”

FedEx employees Timothy Boillat and Jeremiah Miller. WISH

Two employees who say they were at the FedEx ground facility when they heard gunshots shared details of the incident with CNN affiliate WISH.

Jeremiah Miller told WISH he was taking a break between shifts when he heard two, then three shots.

He first thought the sounds were coming from a car.

Miller said he then heard between six and 10 shots which made him stand and look at the entrance door.

"I saw a man with a submachine gun of some sort, an automatic rifle, and he was firing in the open. I immediately ducked down and got scared and my friend’s mother, she came in and told us to get inside the car,” Miller told WISH.

Miller and his co-worker Timothy Boillat said they told colleagues about the shooting.

Miller said the pair told other employees "to not go to work today and to know there was an incident that just happened."