Indiana congressman: "I am heartbroken by the mass shooting"
Indiana Congressman Andre Carson, who represents the 7th District of Indiana, including Indianapolis, tweeted his condolences for the victims' loved ones in a statement early Friday morning.
"I am heartbroken by the mass shooting at the FedEx facility here in Indianapolis and praying for all affected by this tragedy," he wrote. "I am communicating with local authorities to get all details of the attack and my office stands ready to help everyone affected any way we can."
31 min ago
At least eight dead in "mass casualty situation"
Law enforcement were informed of a "mass casualty situation" at a FedEx facility located at 8951 Mirabel Road in Indianapolis late Thursday night.
Two employees inside the building at the time told CNN affiliate WISH-TV that they heard as many as ten gunshots.
At first Jeremiah Miller and Timothy Boillat thought the sound was from a car, but after hearing more, Miller stood up and saw a man with a weapon, he told the station.
"After hearing the shootings I did see a body on the floor behind a vehicle," said Boillat.
The two men left the building and watched about 30 police cars arrive to respond, Boillat said.
Highway shut: The major nearby highway, the I-70, was closed in both direction between I-465 and the Ronald Reagan Parkway due to the police activity, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine. "Please seek alternate routes," he tweeted.
The highway was reopened, although there remains no access to Ameriplex Parkway from either direction, he later tweeted.
1 hr 4 min ago
FedEx is working with authorities, spokesperson says
In a statement, FedEx said it was aware of the "tragic shooting" at the Indianapolis facility.
"Safety is our top priority, and our thoughts are with all those who are affected. We are working to gather more information and are cooperating with investigating authorities," company spokesperson Jim Masilak said in an email to CNN.