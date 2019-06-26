The Democrat-led House last night approved $4.5 billion in aid for the growing crisis at the US southern border

President Trump this morning expressed his displeasure with the aid bill.

“I’m not happy with it because there’s no money for protection, it’s like we’re running hospitals over there,” Trump said in an interview that just aired on Fox Business News.

The White House has already threatened to veto the bill.

What happens next: The Senate has a bipartisan bill that would allocate $4.59 billion for the border crisis and advanced out of the Senate Appropriations Committee on a 30-1 vote last week. But the proposal has significant differences with the House bill, adding to the uncertainty over whether a deal can be reached.