The crisis at the US-Mexico border
Senate Homeland Security chair: "I don't want to see another picture like that on the US border"
Senate Homeland Security Chairman Ron Johnson appeared to choke up when referring to the photo of a father and child lying face down on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande.
“Now I realize tragedies occur all over this country, all over the world. I don’t want to see another picture like that on the US border,” Johnson said, later adding. “We need to start doing something, it’s well past time."
Johnson said he almost canceled a hearing this morning to instead have a discussion on the issue.
"I hope that picture alone will catalyze this Congress, this Senate, this Committee, to do something," he said.
How 2020 Democrats are reacting to the deaths
Some 2020 presidential candidates are reacting to the disturbing photo of a man and a child who drowned trying to migrate to the United States.
Immigration has been a hot topic of debate on the campaign trail, and many of the 2020 Democrats are appearing in the first primary debates Wednesday and Thursday nights.
Cory Booker:
Kamala Harris:
Beto O'Rourke:
Tim Ryan:
Meanwhile, Pete Buttigieg reacted on MSNBC Wednesday morning:
Trump says he's "not happy" with the House border aid bill
The Democrat-led House last night approved $4.5 billion in aid for the growing crisis at the US southern border
President Trump this morning expressed his displeasure with the aid bill.
“I’m not happy with it because there’s no money for protection, it’s like we’re running hospitals over there,” Trump said in an interview that just aired on Fox Business News.
The White House has already threatened to veto the bill.
What happens next: The Senate has a bipartisan bill that would allocate $4.59 billion for the border crisis and advanced out of the Senate Appropriations Committee on a 30-1 vote last week. But the proposal has significant differences with the House bill, adding to the uncertainty over whether a deal can be reached.
El Salvador official: "Parents, don't risk it"
The deaths of a Salvadorian father and his daughter promoted Salvadoran Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexandra Hill to beg citizens to stay in the country and work with the government as it tries to resolve the economic issues that push so many to leave.
"Our country is in mourning, again," she said. "I beg you, to all the families, parents, don't risk it. Life is worth a lot more."
Hill said the government is working with Mexican authorities to repatriate the remains.
El Salvador's newly elected President Nayib Bukele said the government would help the family financially.
This shocking photo shows the human toll of the crisis at the border
Oscar Alberto Martinez and his daughter — identified by officials from El Salvador as Angie Valeria M. — drowned in the currents of the Rio Grande on Sunday as they tried to slip into the United States.
Their bodies were found Monday near Matamoros, across the river from Brownsville, Texas. The child was 2 years old, The Associated Press reported.
The photograph was taken by journalist Julia Le Duc, who lives in Mexico.
In the image, the young girl is tucked inside her father's shirt, her right arm slung around his neck as they lie near the shore. Their bodies have come to rest near a river bank where five discarded beer cans and an empty soda bottle sit in the tall reeds. Another beer can floats next to the girl's body.
Mexican newspaper, La Jornada talked to the man's wife, Tania, who said she saw her husband and child drown Sunday.