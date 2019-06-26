Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Senate Homeland Security Chairman Ron Johnson appeared to choke up when referring to the photo of a father and child lying face down on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande.

“Now I realize tragedies occur all over this country, all over the world. I don’t want to see another picture like that on the US border,” Johnson said, later adding. “We need to start doing something, it’s well past time."

Johnson said he almost canceled a hearing this morning to instead have a discussion on the issue.

"I hope that picture alone will catalyze this Congress, this Senate, this Committee, to do something," he said.