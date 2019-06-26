Oscar Alberto Martinez and his daughter — identified by officials from El Salvador as Angie Valeria M. — drowned in the currents of the Rio Grande on Sunday as they tried to slip into the United States.

Their bodies were found Monday near Matamoros, across the river from Brownsville, Texas. The child was 2 years old, The Associated Press reported.

The photograph was taken by journalist Julia Le Duc, who lives in Mexico.

In the image, the young girl is tucked inside her father's shirt, her right arm slung around his neck as they lie near the shore. Their bodies have come to rest near a river bank where five discarded beer cans and an empty soda bottle sit in the tall reeds. Another beer can floats next to the girl's body.

Mexican newspaper, La Jornada talked to the man's wife, Tania, who said she saw her husband and child drown Sunday.