Today's the deadline to reunite separated families

Today's the deadline to reunite separated familiesBy Meg Wagner and Veronica Rocha, CNN
SOON: Protesters head to Capitol Hill
Children and families are expected to gather on Capitol Hill soon for a sit-in as the court-ordered deadline for family reunifications approaches.
This isn't the first protest the Hill has seen on this issue. In June, female activists flooded the Capitol Hill Senate building to protest the Trump administration's "zero-tolerance" immigration policy
In that protest, US Capitol Police arrested approximately 575 individuals with unlawfully demonstrating, including Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a Democrat from Washington.
Other Democratic senators — including Tammy Duckworth, Ed Markey, Mazie Hirono, Kirsten Gillibrand and Richard Blumenthal — also visited the protesters to support their efforts.
Why DNA tests were used to identify separated families
From CNN's Sonia Moghe, Nick Valencia and Holly Yan
DNA tests are being performed on children and parents in an attempt to reunite migrant families separated at the US border, said a federal official with knowledge of the reunifications.
"The safety and security is paramount, and it is not uncommon for children to be trafficked or smuggled by those claiming to be parents," the official said.
The source could not discuss how long the practice has been taking place, if the testing requires consent or if the DNA is stored in a database.
Why some aid groups were concerned about the practice
RAICES, a nonprofit in Texas that offers free and low-cost legal services to immigrants and refugees, called the move deplorable because collecting such sensitive data would allow the government to conduct surveillance on the children "for the rest of their lives."
Judge says he expects his deadline will essentially be met
From CNN's Tal Kopan, Catherine E. Shoichet and Laura Jarrett
A federal judge this week called progress ahead of his deadline for reunifying families separated at the border "remarkable," but said he also still finds "deeply troubling" the effects of the government's original policy that led to most of the separations.
District Judge Dana Sabraw made the comments during a status hearing Tuesday in an ongoing lawsuit over the separations, two days before his deadline for the government to reunite those families.
During the hearing, the government said 1,012 families have already been reunited -- over 100 more than had been reunited by Monday evening's status update.
Sabraw said he expected that his Thursday deadline would essentially be met and he expected to be satisfied by the next hearing Friday.
The US government must reunite separated migrant families today
From CNN's Holly Yan
The US government must reunite all eligible migrant families that it separated at the border today.
But as many as 914 parents won't be reunited with their children by Thursday's deadline. In some cases, the parents can't be found or have serious criminal records. In other cases, they've already been deported without their children. A small number still haven't been linked to children, let alone tracked down.
These are the numbers behind the family reunifications:
- 1,012: The number of families the government has already reunited, officials said at a status hearing Tuesday.
- 463: How many parents the government believes are no longer in the United States. They were likely deported without their children.
- 191: How many parents won't be reunified with their children because they either have criminal records or declined to be reunified, according to the government.
- 217: The number of parents have been released from federal custody. Some may be wearing ankle monitors as they await immigration hearing proceedings.
- 260: That's how many parents' cases require further investigation, the government said Tuesday.