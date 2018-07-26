Today's the deadline to reunite separated families

Children and families are expected to gather on Capitol Hill soon for a sit-in as the court-ordered deadline for family reunifications approaches.

This isn't the first protest the Hill has seen on this issue. In June, female activists flooded the Capitol Hill Senate building to protest the Trump administration's "zero-tolerance" immigration policy

In that protest, US Capitol Police arrested approximately 575 individuals with unlawfully demonstrating, including Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a Democrat from Washington.

Other Democratic senators — including Tammy Duckworth, Ed Markey, Mazie Hirono, Kirsten Gillibrand and Richard Blumenthal — also visited the protesters to support their efforts.