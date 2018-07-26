Today's the deadline to reunite separated families

Today's the deadline to reunite separated familiesBy Meg Wagner and Veronica Rocha, CNN
Judge says he expects his deadline will essentially be met
From CNN's Tal Kopan, Catherine E. Shoichet and Laura Jarrett
A federal judge this week called progress ahead of his deadline for reunifying families separated at the border "remarkable," but said he also still finds "deeply troubling" the effects of the government's original policy that led to most of the separations.
District Judge Dana Sabraw made the comments during a status hearing Tuesday in an ongoing lawsuit over the separations, two days before his deadline for the government to reunite those families.
During the hearing, the government said 1,012 families have already been reunited -- over 100 more than had been reunited by Monday evening's status update.
Sabraw said he expected that his Thursday deadline would essentially be met and he expected to be satisfied by the next hearing Friday.
The US government must reunite separated migrant families today
From CNN's Holly Yan
The US government must reunite all eligible migrant families that it separated at the border today.
But as many as 914 parents won't be reunited with their children by Thursday's deadline. In some cases, the parents can't be found or have serious criminal records. In other cases, they've already been deported without their children. A small number still haven't been linked to children, let alone tracked down.
These are the numbers behind the family reunifications:
- 1,012: The number of families the government has already reunited, officials said at a status hearing Tuesday.
- 463: How many parents the government believes are no longer in the United States. They were likely deported without their children.
- 191: How many parents won't be reunified with their children because they either have criminal records or declined to be reunified, according to the government.
- 217: The number of parents have been released from federal custody. Some may be wearing ankle monitors as they await immigration hearing proceedings.
- 260: That's how many parents' cases require further investigation, the government said Tuesday.