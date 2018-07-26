Today's the deadline to reunite separated families

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

A federal judge this week called progress ahead of his deadline for reunifying families separated at the border "remarkable," but said he also still finds "deeply troubling" the effects of the government's original policy that led to most of the separations.

District Judge Dana Sabraw made the comments during a status hearing Tuesday in an ongoing lawsuit over the separations, two days before his deadline for the government to reunite those families.

"This is a remarkable achievement," Sabraw said, adding the government should be "commended."

During the hearing, the government said 1,012 families have already been reunited -- over 100 more than had been reunited by Monday evening's status update.

Sabraw said he expected that his Thursday deadline would essentially be met and he expected to be satisfied by the next hearing Friday.