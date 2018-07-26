ACLU: Trump administration is "picking and choosing who is eligible for reunification"

US officials are scrambling to reunite hundreds of parents and children by the end of the day.

But the big question still lingering is: What happens if the government fails to reunite all families who are eligible for reunification?

The short answer: No one really knows.

The American Civil Liberties Union -- which is suing the government on behalf of some families separated at the border -- hasn't requested a specific punishment if officials miss the deadline, which falls at 6 p.m. ET today. The federal judge overseeing the case hasn't mentioned any specific consequences, either.

But there are some clues on what might happened if we look at the last time the administration missed its deadline: