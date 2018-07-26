Today's the deadline to reunite separated familiesBy Meg Wagner and Veronica Rocha, CNN
ACLU: Trump administration is "picking and choosing who is eligible for reunification"
The American Civil Liberties Union just issued a statement about today's deadline to reunite migrant families separated at the US border.
Lee Gelernt, deputy director of the ACLU’s Immigrants’ Rights Project, accused the Trump administration of "picking and choosing who is eligible for reunification."
Read Gelernt's full statement:
“These parents and children have lost valuable time together that can never be replaced. We’re thrilled for the families who are finally reunited, but many more remain separated. The Trump administration is trying to sweep them under the rug by unilaterally picking and choosing who is eligible for reunification. We will continue to hold the government accountable and get these families back together.”
Organizations are expecting calls for help from desperate parents after deadline passes
Organizations on the ground are expecting to hear from hundreds of desperate parents, who were deported without their children, after today's deadline passes, CNN's Rosa Flores reported.
Their children, she said, are being held in shelters across the US. While they've able to talk with their children, their internet or phone signals are often weak.
These "Angry Tias and Abuelas" are protesting in Texas
Protesters rallied in the border town of McAllen, Texas, today as the 6 p.m. deadline for the US government to reunite families separated at the US border nears. Among them is a group called "Angry Tias and Abuelas" — which means aunts and grandmothers.
The group — which started after the Trump administration began its zero-tolerance immigration policy — gathered at a McAllen bus station. There, they helped immigrant families read bus tickets.
Why more than 900 parents won't be reunited with their kids today
From CNN's Holly Yan
The US government faces a 6 p.m. deadline today to reunite all families that were separated at the border under President Trump's zero-tolerance immigration policy.
But as many as 914 parents won't be reunited with their children this week, the government said.
There are several reasons why:
- In some cases, the parents can't be found
- Some parents have serious criminal records.
- Other parents have already been deported without their children.
- A small number of parents haven't even been identified in the federal system — let alone tracked down.
A bunch of kids protested family separations on Capitol Hill
Protesters and their children held a sit-in in the Hart Senate Office Building this morning to mark the court-ordered deadline for the Trump administration to reunify migrant families separated at the border
Many of the children wore shirts that read "I am a child," and the group put a banner on the ground with the slogan:
No one really knows what will happen if the US misses its deadline today
From CNN's Holly Yan and Tal Kopan
US officials are scrambling to reunite hundreds of parents and children by the end of the day.
But the big question still lingering is: What happens if the government fails to reunite all families who are eligible for reunification?
The short answer: No one really knows.
The American Civil Liberties Union -- which is suing the government on behalf of some families separated at the border -- hasn't requested a specific punishment if officials miss the deadline, which falls at 6 p.m. ET today. The federal judge overseeing the case hasn't mentioned any specific consequences, either.
But there are some clues on what might happened if we look at the last time the administration missed its deadline:
- The Trump administration missed the July 10 deadline to reunite all eligible families with children under 5 by the end of the day.
- At the time, the judge said the ACLU would be able to suggest any consequences it deemed appropriate. But the ACLU didn't ask for any punishments.
- The judge seemed mostly satisfied with the government's efforts to meet his July 10 deadline.
- Two days later, the government said it had finished reuniting 58 eligible families with children under 5.
Kamala Harris: "Their children are our children"
Sen. Kamala Harris, a Democrat from California, just addressed demonstrators gathered at the US Capitol to protest the Trump administration's immigration policy that led to family separations.
She said many families that cross the border into the US are simply looking for a better life.
"We have always stood for the promise that we will be someone, we will be that country that will embrace you and protect you when you flee harm," she said. "So let's fight for the best of who we are and for the ideals of our county."
Watch more:
Texas protesters are chanting "the community is furious" in Spanish
A group of protesters has gathered in the border town of McAllen, Texas, where CNN's Rosa Flores is reporting.
"This literally just popped up moments before our live shot," she said.
The protesters are carrying flags and signs, and they're chanting "el pueblo está furioso," which means "the community is furious," Flores said.
Watch more:
Mom separated from 7-year-old son describes what their time apart was like
Arely and her 7-year-old son Andy told CNN in a law office here about the tragic experience of being separated and then reunited earlier this week. CNN has withheld their full names because they feared future legal ramifications that could impact their asylum applications.
Arely said that when she was separated from her son, she was not told by any officials whether she'd ever see him again.
She described the rooms she spent time in when she was in Port Isabel — a "cuarto frio" and "la jaula," an ice box and cage.
While her son was in care in New York City, Arely said she faced conditions such as not being provided toilet paper when she used the bathroom.
Her son added, "They wouldn't let me go to the bathroom sometimes and when I wanted to eat, they wouldn't give me food until they wanted to."