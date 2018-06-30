Rep. Maxine Waters, who's been warring with President Trump in recent days after encouraging protesters to heckle and harass members of Trump's Cabinet in public spaces, just spoke at the L.A. rally, where she told the President he's gone too far with his zero-tolerance policies that led to separating families.

"How dare you?" she said. "How dare you take the babies from mothers' arms? How dare you take the children and send them all across the country into so-called detention centers?"

She continued, "You are putting them in cages. You are putting them in jails. And you think we're going to stand by and allow you to do that? I don't think so. Donald Trump, you think you can get away with everything, but you have gone too far when you are trying to break up families in the way that you do."

Watch: