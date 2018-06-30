Protesters march against Trump's immigration policyBy Meg Wagner, Veronica Rocha and Brian Ries, CNN
She beat out a 10-term congressman in New York. Now, she's marching for separated families.
Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, Democratic candidate for New York's 14th congressional district, joined a small march today in Queens, New York.
They chanted: "Sin papeles, sin miedo," which means "no papers, no fear."
Ocasio-Cortez, who ousted 10-term incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley during Tuesday's primary election, has called for the abolition of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. She also visited Tornillo, Texas, to protest the separations of families at the border.
Maxine Waters to President Trump: "You have gone too far"
Rep. Maxine Waters, who's been warring with President Trump in recent days after encouraging protesters to heckle and harass members of Trump's Cabinet in public spaces, just spoke at the L.A. rally, where she told the President he's gone too far with his zero-tolerance policies that led to separating families.
She continued, "You are putting them in cages. You are putting them in jails. And you think we're going to stand by and allow you to do that? I don't think so. Donald Trump, you think you can get away with everything, but you have gone too far when you are trying to break up families in the way that you do."
Singer John Legend urges L.A. crowd to resist the temptation to disengage and "do something"
Singer John Legend, speaking to a crowd in Los Angeles today, urged protesters to take action before performing his new song "Preach."
Legend said the song hasn't been released, but it felt right for the moment.
"I know that opening up Twitter right now feels like it can be a horror show, so much of the news is shocking and maddening and depressing," he said. "I think some of us have a strong temptation to just disengage, but we can't. We can't do that. I can't do that. I have to do something."
This mom brought her kids to teach them about resilience
From CNN's Mallory Simon
Holly Johnson 46, and her twin 8-year-olds Dexter and Gretchen are marching in Washington, DC, today. Johnson told CNN she is “horrified” about what is happening and believes the government doesn’t have a plan to reunify the separated children with the parents.
“You have to show up” in times like these, even if you aren’t sure it will change things, she said. “It’s about who do I want to be in these times."
Johnson told CNN she worries America is giving the next generation “a world that is terrifying,” so she is trying to teach them now to be “resilient and strong.”
Her kids dedicate their nightly prayers to the separated children
From CNN's Mallory Simon
Jaime Cammack says her kids have been dedicating their nightly prayers to separated children.
Cammack, 32, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, said at bedtime she talks about the family separations with her children. She said she asks her children what they want to pray for and that they now say the separated kids.
Cammack, her daughters — Genevieve, 5, Neve, 4, and Allister, 7 — and other family members marched today in Washington, DC, against the Trump administration's immigration policies.
She said they have a lot of family friends from Mexico, so it's personal for her. "These kids don't deserve this," Cammack said of the separated children.
The President is in New Jersey. Protesters are gathered nearby.
Protesters gathered today in downtown Bedminster, New Jersey, which is about 4 miles from President Trump's golf club.
The President and his family left Washington on Friday and are staying at the Trump National Golf Club for the weekend.
Protesters boo and chant "shame" as they pass Trump hotel in DC
From CNN's Mallory Simon
Protesters in Washington, DC, have been withstanding insanely hot temperatures to march from Lafayette Square to the White House.
As they marched down Pennsylvania Avenue and passed the Trump hotel, demonstrators shouted "shame, shame, shame" and "hey, hey, ho ho Donald trump has got to go." Other protesters booed the hotel, and some left protest signs on the barricades surrounding the building
They stopped at the Department of Justice, where shouted the same, but about Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
The crowds chanted "vote them out" as they marched back and forth. Demonstrators held signs that read "Resist" and "Not my president."
2 people in DC taken to hospital for heat emergencies
From CNN's Katherine Sullivan
Vito Maggiolo, a public information officer for DC Fire and EMS, said the agency is treating a number of heat-related emergencies today at the protest.
At least 45 people have been taken to medical and cooling tents to be treated. Two people have been transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
There are firetrucks on scene, and one of the trucks is spraying mist for people to walk through to cool down.
