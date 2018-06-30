Karine Jean-Pierre of MoveOn.Org Karine Jean-Pierre of MoveOn.Org Larry French/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Karine Jean-Pierre — senior adviser and national spokeswoman for MoveOn, one of a coalition of organizations supporting today's march — came to the US when she was just a toddler.

In a CNN op-ed, she described why she's marching today.

"Saturday, I'll be walking at one of the hundreds of marches planned across the country, and I will keep walking until America becomes the country my parents dreamed of," she wrote.

Here's more of her family's story:

My parents, like the families escaping brutality and bloodshed today, were fleeing their own danger. Their home country, Haiti, was beleaguered by a cruel, authoritarian dictatorship and living there was no longer safe. Their journey wasn't easy. Like those crossing deserts and mountains and canyons today, they couldn't come to the United States directly, so they went to Martinique, where I was born, before they were able to come to the United States, settling in Queens Village, New York.My parents' story is the story of many families immigrating to the United States today, and the story of so many who came before us. It's the story of those who immigrated through Ellis Island and the pilgrims who arrived at Plymouth Rock centuries ago. It's the story of Native Americans, whose children have, throughout history, been ripped away from their parents by the US government. It's the story of Africans who were brought here, enslaved, and taken away from everything they ever knew -- including their families. It's the story of Japanese-American internment during World War II, who were taken from their homes even though, for many of them, the United States was the only home they ever knew. My story is their story is your story is our story. Our story -- our American story -- is one of tragedy, but also one of hope, and a commitment to fight for civil liberties, with or without civility.