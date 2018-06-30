Protesters march against Trump's immigration policyBy Meg Wagner and Veronica Rocha, CNN
She's marching today to make America the country her parents dreamed of
Karine Jean-Pierre — senior adviser and national spokeswoman for MoveOn, one of a coalition of organizations supporting today's march — came to the US when she was just a toddler.
In a CNN op-ed, she described why she's marching today.
Here's more of her family's story:
My parents, like the families escaping brutality and bloodshed today, were fleeing their own danger. Their home country, Haiti, was beleaguered by a cruel, authoritarian dictatorship and living there was no longer safe. Their journey wasn't easy. Like those crossing deserts and mountains and canyons today, they couldn't come to the United States directly, so they went to Martinique, where I was born, before they were able to come to the United States, settling in Queens Village, New York.My parents' story is the story of many families immigrating to the United States today, and the story of so many who came before us. It's the story of those who immigrated through Ellis Island and the pilgrims who arrived at Plymouth Rock centuries ago. It's the story of Native Americans, whose children have, throughout history, been ripped away from their parents by the US government. It's the story of Africans who were brought here, enslaved, and taken away from everything they ever knew -- including their families. It's the story of Japanese-American internment during World War II, who were taken from their homes even though, for many of them, the United States was the only home they ever knew. My story is their story is your story is our story. Our story -- our American story -- is one of tragedy, but also one of hope, and a commitment to fight for civil liberties, with or without civility.
The House voted on two immigration measures. Neither passed.
From CNN's Lauren Fox
House Republicans abandoned a GOP leadership-backed immigration bill Wednesday, the latest setback in the years-long intraparty war between Republicans on the polarizing issue.
The bill, which was never expected to pass, failed by an even wider margin than expected — 121-301 — and had far less Republican support than a more conservative bill that failed last week.
Adding more drama to the vote Wednesday is the fact that a more conservative proposal failed the week before. The bill, known as the Goodlatte bill after Virginia Republican Rep. Bob Goodlatte, earned 193 votes, just a little more than 20 votes shy of passing.
You may see a lot of shirts and signs that read, "I really do care" today
From CNN's Sarah Jorgensen
Protesters New York City have a message for the first lady.
First lady Melania Trump wore a Zara jacket that read, "I really don't care. Do u?" last week before and after she visited the US southern border.
Today, Annie Scott, left in the photo above, and Fernanda Kock are wearing shirts with their answer: "I really do care."
We may see this slogan a lot today: T-shirt makers started selling apparel with "I really do care" and similar slogans after the first lady wore her jacket. Protesters marching in Washington, DC, on Thursday wrote "We care" on their hands and all signed a jacket with the phrase.
Here's how the last immigration protest in Washington went down
While protests are planned for across the country, the main march today is taking place in Lafayette Square in Washington, DC, across the street from White House.
This isn't the first time protesters are rallying in the nation's capital about Trump's immigration policy and family separations.
On Thursday, more than 1,000 female activists marched through Washington Thursday to protest the separation of children from their immigration parents at the US-Mexico border.
They ended up at a Senate office building, where they sat on the floor with emergency blankets, like the ones some immigrants have been given at detention centers after crossing the US border.
US Capitol Police arrested approximately 575 individuals with unlawfully demonstrating.
Watch the moment:
Thousands are marching today. Here's what they want.
From CNN's Dakin Andone
Hundreds of marches today, known as Families Belong Together protests, are expected to cap several weeks of outrage over the policies that have resulted in more than 2,500 immigrant children being separated from their parents in the weeks since the federal government started prosecuting anyone who crosses the border illegally.
According to a document outlining the Families Belong Together messaging strategy, protesters have three primary demands:
- They want separated migrant families to be reunited immediately
- They want the government to end family detentions
- And they want the Trump administration to end its "zero-tolerance" immigration policy
Despite the fact that President Trump signed an executive order last week reversing his administration's family-separation policy, more than 2,000 children were still waiting to be reunited with their parents as of June 26, causing further anger and accusations that the administration is taking too long to take action.