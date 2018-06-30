Protesters march against Trump's immigration policyBy Meg Wagner and Veronica Rocha, CNN
You may see a lot of shirts and signs that read, "I really do care" today
From CNN's Sarah Jorgensen
Protesters New York City have a message for the first lady.
First lady Melania Trump wore a Zara jacket that read, "I really don't care. Do u?" last week before and after she visited the US southern border.
Today, Annie Scott, left in the photo above, and Fernanda Kock are wearing shirts with their answer: "I really do care."
We may see this slogan a lot today: T-shirt makers started selling apparel with "I really do care" and similar slogans after the first lady wore her jacket. Protesters marching in Washington, DC, on Thursday wrote "We care" on their hands and all signed a jacket with the phrase.
Here's how the last immigration protest in Washington went down
While protests are planned for across the country, the main march today is taking place in Lafayette Square in Washington, DC, across the street from White House.
This isn't the first time protesters are rallying in the nation's capital about Trump's immigration policy and family separations.
On Thursday, more than 1,000 female activists marched through Washington Thursday to protest the separation of children from their immigration parents at the US-Mexico border.
They ended up at a Senate office building, where they sat on the floor with emergency blankets, like the ones some immigrants have been given at detention centers after crossing the US border.
US Capitol Police arrested approximately 575 individuals with unlawfully demonstrating.
Watch the moment:
Thousands are marching today. Here's what they want.
From CNN's Dakin Andone
Hundreds of marches today, known as Families Belong Together protests, are expected to cap several weeks of outrage over the policies that have resulted in more than 2,500 immigrant children being separated from their parents in the weeks since the federal government started prosecuting anyone who crosses the border illegally.
According to a document outlining the Families Belong Together messaging strategy, protesters have three primary demands:
- They want separated migrant families to be reunited immediately
- They want the government to end family detentions
- And they want the Trump administration to end its "zero-tolerance" immigration policy
Despite the fact that President Trump signed an executive order last week reversing his administration's family-separation policy, more than 2,000 children were still waiting to be reunited with their parents as of June 26, causing further anger and accusations that the administration is taking too long to take action.