Protesters New York City have a message for the first lady.

First lady Melania Trump wore a Zara jacket that read, "I really don't care. Do u?" last week before and after she visited the US southern border.

Today, Annie Scott, left in the photo above, and Fernanda Kock are wearing shirts with their answer: "I really do care."

“We’re here because we think this is important," Scott told CNN.

We may see this slogan a lot today: T-shirt makers started selling apparel with "I really do care" and similar slogans after the first lady wore her jacket. Protesters marching in Washington, DC, on Thursday wrote "We care" on their hands and all signed a jacket with the phrase.