Democratic senator: "This moment is a moral crisis for our country"

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, speaking to demonstrators in Boston, criticized President Trump for his immigration policies and called for an overhaul of the US immigration system.

"This is ugly, this is wrong, and this is not the way to run our country," the Massachusetts lawmaker said. "The President's deeply immoral actions have made it obvious we need to rebuild our immigration system from top to bottom starting by replacing ICE with something that reflects our morality and values."

"This moment is a moral crisis for our country," she said.

Warren recently visited a processing center in McAllen, Texas. After touring the immigration facility, she described the scene as a "disturbing picture."

"They are all on concrete floors in cages," she said. "There is just no other way to described it."