Protesters march against Trump's immigration policyBy Meg Wagner and Veronica Rocha, CNN
Democratic senator: "This moment is a moral crisis for our country"
Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, speaking to demonstrators in Boston, criticized President Trump for his immigration policies and called for an overhaul of the US immigration system.
"This is ugly, this is wrong, and this is not the way to run our country," the Massachusetts lawmaker said. "The President's deeply immoral actions have made it obvious we need to rebuild our immigration system from top to bottom starting by replacing ICE with something that reflects our morality and values."
Warren recently visited a processing center in McAllen, Texas. After touring the immigration facility, she described the scene as a "disturbing picture."
"They are all on concrete floors in cages," she said. "There is just no other way to described it."
She wants to know "if these children lived in my uterus, would y'all start caring"
MacKenzie Banks, 19, of Lubbock, Texas, had a question for the administration: "If these children lived in my uterus, would y'all start caring."
"I am protesting in DC today because I cannot turn a blind eye to the clear human rights abuses brought forth by this administration.
These children wrote letters to kids separated from their families
At the protest in Washington, four kids read letters they wrote to detained children who have are separated from their families.
"You haven’t gotten to see much of America yet, but there are so many different types of people in America. I really hope you and everyone else get free, and live a happy, playful life like a kid should," one girl read. "People may argue that there are good reasons for us, but there are not. There isn’t even one good reason. Me and my mom won’t stop protesting until everything is right."
Another girl had this message for children at the border:
Watch more:
Trump’s not at the White House today. Protesters are rallying anyway.
Protesters in Washington, DC, have gathered near Lafayette Square, across the street from the White House, to protest President Trump's immigration policy.
But the President won't see the protests first hand: He's in New Jersey at his golf property in Bedminster.
That hasn't deterred the thousands of people attending the rally. Some have come from California, Colorado and Alabama to protest in the nation's capital.
Watch more:
He's marching because he doesn't want to be a bystander to "such injustice"
Samuel Rubinstein, 23, of Washington, DC, is marching today because he feels like he has to do something.
"I’m protesting because I am a descendant of people who came to the US before the Holocaust, in the 20s, but would've been victims had they remained," he said.
She was arrested at the US Capitol this week. Today, she's marching again.
From CNN's Mallory Simon
Rachel Gregory, 39, of College Park, Maryland, was part of group of demonstrators arrested in the US Capitol this week.
Gregory said the Trump administration's "zero-tolerance" immigration policy shows that the the country has "no morals" and that "the GOP claims to be pro-life but is stealing babies from their family."
She brought her 5-year-old son Aaron to today's march to show him that this isn't the America she wants to be a part of.
Aaron, who carried a sign that read "Kids disobey," said he's at the march because the "rules are wrong."
Virginia teacher asks: “Where are the children?”
From CNN's Mallory Simon
Crowds in Washington, DC, chanted "shame" and sang the "The Star-Spangled Banner," as they gathered near the White House.
Margaret Stokes, a teacher from Leesburg, Virginia, was among the crowd of people in DC. One of the signs she carried read, "Where are the children?" The other had a sketch of a baby onesie with the words, "Where is my mother?" and the question: "Do you care?"
"I'm outraged that families are being separated," said Stokes, 54.
She said she realizes there needs to be changes to immigration system — but it shouldn't be like this.
She said Trump's language to describe immigrants has been dehumanizing. It's hot in DC today, but she wouldn't be anywhere else.
"We need to be here. We need to let the administration know that we will not become numb to these atrocities," she said.
This couple brought their young children to the New York protest
A couple who brought their children to the immigration protest in New York City said they're marching so they can be voices for those who can't speak up.
"We wanted to come out in support of all of families who have been separated because a lot — they can’t be here. They can’t march. And we thought it was important to advocate for them and use our voices where they can’t," the mother told CNN.
One of the couple's children carried a sign that read, "Families belong together."
The family's message is simple: "Don’t separate families. Stop separating families, and the families who have been separated, we have to reunite them."
Protesters in Atlanta are carrying a dog crate with baby dolls inside
Atlanta protesters rallying against President Trump's immigration policy are carrying a dog crate with baby dolls inside of it.
The crate is an apparent reference to the chain-link fences some migrants — including children — have been kept behind.
We've seen this imagery before: A group of children brought a small cage to the US Capitol building last week when they showed up to protest family separations.
Watch the moment in Atlanta: