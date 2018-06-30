Protesters in Atlanta are carrying a dog crate with baby dolls inside

Stephanie Gruppo and her daughter Kylie Gruppo are marching today in Washington, DC, for children who have been separated from their parents at the border.

"The kids, that pushed me over the edge what they're doing," said Stephanie, 55, from Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania.

Kylie, 22, said families shouldn't be shoved in "creepy tent cities" or places that look like "concentration together."

Both mother and daughter said they came together to show the importance of family bonds.

This isn't their first march. Stephanie attended the March of Science rally, and Kylie went to the Women's March.