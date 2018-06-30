Chicago protester: "We're in a a battle for the soul of the country"

This family traveled from Knoxville, Tennessee, to Washington, DC, to visit the White House, but they were denied.

So they decided to march and deliver this message: "I really do care, do you?"

Mike Ickowitz, 39, said he believes Melania Trump's jacket was deliberate, so he and family are "sending one right back." (The first lady wore a jacket with the words "I really don't care. Do u?" on the back before as she boarded a plane to tour an immigrant children's shelter.)

They tried to explain to their kids what was going on, so they can "imagine what it would be like if they were taken from us."

"We wanted to explain to them we can't take our freedom for granted," Tanya Ickowitz said.

She said as people of privilege, "we have to speak for the marginalized" people.