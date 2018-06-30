These mothers have never been to a protest, but couldn't sit out this one

Allison Thompson, a 49-year-old lawyer, drove to Washington, DC, with a group from Fayetteville, North Carolina. She said she’s a registered Republican and that this is her first protest.

“As soon as I heard about the march, I told my husband, ‘I’m going. I don’t care where it is,'" Thompson said.

As a mother, she said, hearing about the administration’s practice of separating immigrant families shook her to her core. She thinks of her 9-year-old and 12-year old son and how traumatized they would be in a similar situation.

“It’s unconscionable, immoral, none of the words are quite strong enough,” she says. “Separating a child from a parent — as a parent — is the most inhumane thing ever. There is just nothing worse to me.”

Carrie Amabile, 38, of Fayetteville, traveled with Thompson and said this is also her first protest. She toted a sign that said “Love thy neighbor.”

Her two daughters are at home in North Carolina, but Amabile said before she left she made sure to tell them why she was going to protest today.