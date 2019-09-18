Houston braces for possible flooding from Tropical Depression Imelda
Rescue teams have moved into southeast Texas ahead of Imelda
Rescue teams in southeast Texas are getting ready for Imelda, which is forecast to bring flooding to the area even after weakening to a tropical depression.
Red flag warnings have gone up along the coast of Galveston, Texas. And the federal search and rescue team Texas A&M Task Force 1 has moved into the city in preparation for possible rescues, according to CNN affiliate KTRK.
"Our forte is water rescue, both flood rescue and swift water rescue," Palmer Buck, with Task Force 1, told the station. "I have crews from Fort Worth fire, as well as Longview fire that will be stationed here overnight."
A National Guard team is also expected to arrive today.
Meanwhile, Hurricane Humberto is heading toward Bermuda
As Tropical Depression Imelda drenches the Houston area, Bermuda is dealing with Hurricane Humberto.
The Category 3 storm is expected to pass dangerously close to the island territory tonight. A hurricane warning has been issued by the Bermuda Weather Service.
Here's a look at the latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center:
These Houston and Galveston schools are closed today
Several schools in the Houston-Galveston canceled classes and activities Wednesday due to Tropical Depression Imelda.
The Galveston Independent School District canceled classes Wednesday.
“The combination of pre-dawn rain and high tide indicate a probable safety issue for students and staff. Safe travel to and from Galveston ISD is a primary concern,” the school district said in a statement.
Meanwhile, the Houston Independent School District canceled after-school activities and sporting events due to inclement weather.
The Harris County Department of Education announced that all HCDE Adult Education classes for Wednesday night have been canceled. Texas A&M University at Galveston also canceled Wednesday classes.
Other school closures for Wednesday are in effect for....
- College of the Mainland
- Galveston College
- All Houston Community College campuses
- The Texas City Independent School District
Houston could get the most rain since Hurricane Harvey
Tropical Depression Imelda is expected to dump inches of rain on Texas's gulf coast this week.
Parts of the Houston area could see more than 10 inches of rain.
"Many of the forecast models are suggesting 6 to 10 inches of rain with isolated higher amounts across the region," CNN meteorologist Judson Jones said. "If the forecast holds, the amount of rain to fall would be the highest storm total rainfall since Hurricane Harvey in 2017."
Here's a look at the forecast rainfall for the Houston area: