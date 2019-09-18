Rescue teams in southeast Texas are getting ready for Imelda, which is forecast to bring flooding to the area even after weakening to a tropical depression.

Red flag warnings have gone up along the coast of Galveston, Texas. And the federal search and rescue team Texas A&M Task Force 1 has moved into the city in preparation for possible rescues, according to CNN affiliate KTRK.

"Our forte is water rescue, both flood rescue and swift water rescue," Palmer Buck, with Task Force 1, told the station. "I have crews from Fort Worth fire, as well as Longview fire that will be stationed here overnight."

A National Guard team is also expected to arrive today.