Several schools in the Houston-Galveston canceled classes and activities Wednesday due to Tropical Depression Imelda.

The Galveston Independent School District canceled classes Wednesday.

“The combination of pre-dawn rain and high tide indicate a probable safety issue for students and staff. Safe travel to and from Galveston ISD is a primary concern,” the school district said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Houston Independent School District canceled after-school activities and sporting events due to inclement weather.

The Harris County Department of Education announced that all HCDE Adult Education classes for Wednesday night have been canceled. Texas A&M University at Galveston also canceled Wednesday classes.

Other school closures for Wednesday are in effect for....