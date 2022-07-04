Police gather at the scene of the shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday. (WLS/ABC7/Reuters)

Police are still searching for the alleged shooter, Highland Park City said in a statement.

The city said five people were killed and 16 others have been transported to hospital after a gunman opened fire Monday at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, according to the statement.

"All individuals are advised to shelter in place. Law enforcement agencies are searching for the suspect; evidence of a firearm has been recovered," according to the statement.

Here's the full statement from the city: