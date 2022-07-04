Police are still searching for the alleged shooter, Highland Park City said in a statement.
The city said five people were killed and 16 others have been transported to hospital after a gunman opened fire Monday at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, according to the statement.
"All individuals are advised to shelter in place. Law enforcement agencies are searching for the suspect; evidence of a firearm has been recovered," according to the statement.
Here's the full statement from the city:
"Highland Park Police are responding to an active shooter incident that occurred in downtown Highland Park during the 4th of July parade. This is an active incident. All individuals are advised to shelter in place. Law enforcement agencies are searching for the suspect; evidence of a firearm has been recovered. Numerous law enforcement officers are responding and have secured a perimeter around downtown Highland Park. 16 people have been transferred to the hospital; 5 individuals are confirmed deceased.
More information will be posted to cityhpil.com as it becomes available."