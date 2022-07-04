US
Suspect in custody after deadly Illinois July 4th parade shooting

By Aditi Sangal, Elise Hammond, Maureen Chowdhury, Mike Hayes, Melissa Macaya, Steve Almasy and Ritu Prasad, CNN

Updated 10:04 PM ET, Mon July 4, 2022
49 min ago

Crimo’s uncle says he saw no warning signs

By Curt Devine, CNN Investigates

An uncle of the man taken into custody in connection with the shooting told CNN he saw no warning signs that would prompt him to believe his nephew would have been involved in such a tragedy.

Paul A. Crimo said he spoke at length to law enforcement Monday about his nephew, Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, and said "(i)t seems like he is the suspect."

“I’m heartbroken. I’m so heartbroken,” Paul said. “There were no signs that I saw that would make him do this.”

He said has not ever seen Bobby engage in any violence or concerning behavior. “I have nothing bad to say about him,” he said.

Paul said he does not know of any political views held by his nephew.

“He’s a quiet kid,” he said. “He’s usually on his own. He’s a lonely, quiet person. He keeps everything to himself.”

Bobby lives in an apartment behind the house owned by his father -- and Paul's brother -- Robert Crimo Jr., he said. Paul also lives at the house in the city of Highwood, he said.

He never saw any friends coming over to Bobby’s place, he said, and to his knowledge, Bobby did not have a job, though he worked at Panera Bread before the coronavirus pandemic. Paul described him as active on YouTube.

“I associate with him, but I don’t really like to engage with him. I say hi and then when I leave I say bye. That’s it,” he said, though he noted he has known Bobby since he was born.

Paul said he last saw his nephew Sunday evening, when Bobby was sitting on a recliner in the house, looking at his computer. He said when he came home, Bobby was probably in his room. “Everything was as normal,” he said.

Paul said he spoke to the FBI around 2:30 p.m. Monday after he returned home and they “ran me through the ringer.” His brother, who was not at home at the time, gave law enforcement officials permission to search the home, he said.

“We are good people here, and to have this is devastating," Paul told CNN, also noting his brother once ran for mayor. “I’m so heartbroken for all the families who lost their lives.” 

1 hr 45 min ago

Robert E. Crimo III taken into custody as a person of interest connected to Highland Park parade shooting

From CNN’s Jamiel Lynch

The scene where Crimo was reportedly taken into custody.
Robert E. Crimo III has been taken into custody near Lake Forest, IL, authorities said during a brief news conference just before 8 p.m. ET.

Authorities said Crimo was spotted by a North Chicago officer who attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Crimo then fled and led officers on a brief pursuit before being stopped in Lake Forest, Illinois.

He was taken into custody without incident and will be taken to the Highland Park police department. 

When asked, authorities said they are still calling Crimo a “person of interest” while they investigate and connect him to the scene. 

2 hr 4 min ago

Video shows gunshots ringing out as people flee the scene of Highland Park parade shooting

From CNN’s Amanda Jackson

Rainan Lowrey, 19, was in his apartment overlooking the parade route in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday when he heard gunshots. Lowrey said he didn’t realize they were gunshots at first and thought the noise was from fireworks.  

“I saw everyone look confused and then running in terror,” he told CNN. “I’m a photographer and videographer so my instinct was to record.” 

In a video Lowrey recorded, gunshots can be heard immediately, and people can be seen fleeing the scene. The video continues with more sounds of gunshots -- for nearly 20 seconds in the minute-long video -- and people can be heard screaming.

After he ended his recording, Lowrey said he went downstairs and, along with other neighbors, let people into the building's lobby to get to safety.

“I’ve never experienced anything like this,” he said. “You don’t expect something like this to happen.”

He said that police later searched his apartment building and that he has shared the video he recorded with the authorities.

Watch the video:

2 hr 47 min ago

Illinois Senator pledges support to Highland Park community

From CNN’s Chuck Johnston

(WLS)
Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth said she is working to help get the Highland Park community any resources they need, both in regards to the manhunt for the suspect that is currently underway and also in the weeks and months ahead as people recover from the tragedy.

“My heart goes out to those families who will never see their loved ones again. And I’ve it clear to be Governor Pritzker and Mayor Rotering that I would do whatever I can at the federal level to get them resources they need, not just to catch the shooter but to help Highland Park,” Duckworth said. 

Duckworth said she’s been in touch with President Biden and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, who she said have both pledged to send resources that are needed.

“This morning, I got up like most Americans, like the families of the six who were killed, to celebrate life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Those six families no longer have that opportunity,” Duckworth said.

2 hr 56 min ago

"There are no words" to lessen the pain: Illinois Gov. speaks to families of those killed in shooting

(WBBM)
In a speech Monday evening hours after a mass shooting killed six people, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker addressed the Highland Park community, saying "there are no words" to describe the loss and grief the families of those killed and injured feel this holiday. after a gunman opened fire during a July 4th parade.

"The families of six individuals woke up today to join a community celebration of our nation's Independence. They will go to bed tonight less than whole," he said.

"There are no words for the kind of evil that shows up at a public celebration of freedom, hides on a roof and shoots innocent people with an assault rifle. There are no words I can offer to lessen the pain of those families who will no longer associate the 4th of July with the celebration, but instead with grief," Pritzker added.

The governor said he had spoken to President Biden, who has pledged federal support. He also said the state of Illinois will make resources available to those who were affected by the shooting. Law enforcement are currently still searching for the suspect, and have identified a person of interest.

"It is devastating that a celebration of America was ripped apart by our uniquely American plague," Pritzker said. "A day dedicated to freedom has put into stark relief the one freedom we, as a nation, refused to uphold. The freedom of our fellow citizens to live without the daily fear of gun violence."

2 hr 55 min ago

FBI urges public to submit shooting tips and information to new webpage

From CNN's Josh Campbell and Amanda Musa 

The FBI has established an intake platform where members of the public can upload digital info and tips relating to the deadly shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, Monday.

FBI-Chicago requests that anyone with information regarding the shooting incident submit it to the following number: 1-800-CALLFBI

Further, digital media, including video and photographs may be submitted to:https://www.fbi.gov/highlandpark

The shooting is still an active and ongoing investigation, according to the FBI-Chicago.

1 hr 46 min ago

Police have identified 22-year-old Robert E. Crimo III as a person of interest in Highland Park parade shooting

From CNN’s Joe Sutton

(City of Highland Park)
Highland Park Police Chief Lou Jogmen said they have identified a person of interest, 22-year-old Robert E. Crimo III, who is being sought for his alleged involvement in the mass shooting at this morning’s July 4th parade.

Crimo has not been named as a suspect, and CNN is seeking further information on why police have named him a person of interest.

Crimo is believed to be driving a 2010 silver Honda Fit with Illinois license plate DM80653.

Numerous law enforcement agencies are working to apprehend him.

He is considered armed and dangerous, officials said.

3 hr 29 min ago

Members of Highland Park High School band and football team are safe, school district’s superintendent says

From CNN’s Joe Sutton

All members of the Highland Park High School band and football team — which were each involved this morning’s July 4th parade — are safe, according to a statement from the school district’s superintendent.

“We are told that all the members of our Highland Park High School Band and our Band Director performing at today’s event are safe. Members of the Highland Park High School Football Team who were marching in the parade are also safe. At this time, we do not have any information about students or staff who may have been at the event as attendees,” superintendent Bruce Law said. 

Highland Park High School will have counselors available for students and staff members tomorrow, the statement noted. 

“It goes without saying that yet another incident of gun violence has caused irreparable harm and hurt…” Law said. “Please, do not hesitate to reach out if you or someone in your family needs to talk.”

3 hr 46 min ago

Injured victims ranged in age from 8 to 85, doctor says

From CNN’s Chuck Johnston

A total of 26 patients were received at Highland Park Hospital, according to Dr. Brigham Temple, medical director of NorthShore University Health System.

Here's what he said about the patients:

  • Ten of those individuals came by ambulance, according to Temple. 
  • Temple said 25 of those individuals did sustain gunshot wound injuries.
  • Temple says that 19 of the 25 gunshot victims were treated and have been discharged home.
  • Two patients were transported to Evanston Hospital, Temple said.
  • The patients ranged in age from 8 years old to 85 years old, according to Temple.
  • Four or five of the patients were children, according to Temple.