Neighboring Illinois communities cancel 4th of July celebrations

Highland Park, Illinois, police are responding to an incident downtown, according to the city’s Facebook page. A midday festival has now been canceled per authorities. The parade was schedule for 10 a.m. CT (11 a.m. ET).
Authorities are also asking people to avoid downtown Highland Park area, adding that more information will be shared as it becomes available.
Lake County Sheriff’s office said they were assisting Highland Park Police with a "shooting" at a Highland Park Independence day parade.
“We are assisting Highland Park Police with a shooting in the area of the Independence Day parade route. STAY OUT OF THE AREA - allow law-enforcement and first responders to do their work,” police said in a Facebook post.
A witness, Miles Zaremski, told CNN that he heard what he believed to be 20-25 gunshots. He tells CNN he saw at least one person bloodied and on ground.