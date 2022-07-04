US
At least 6 killed in July 4th parade shooting in Illinois

By Aditi Sangal, Elise Hammond, Maureen Chowdhury and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 2:22 p.m. ET, July 4, 2022
38 min ago

Neighboring Illinois communities cancel 4th of July celebrations

The City of Evanston and the Village of Deerfield, Illinois, have canceled their 4th of July celebrations after an alleged shooting at a parade in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday morning.

The City of Evanston tweeted it is canceling celebrations "due to an abundance of caution." The Village of Deerfield said it cleared activities going on at Jewett Park and canceled the parade.

Read the tweets:

48 min ago

"It was sickening," Highland Park resident describes scene at parade

Miles Zaremski, a Highland Park, Illinois, resident, told CNN he was walking to the Fourth of July parade when he heard a "pop" and thought that maybe a car backfired.

"And then there were multiple pops," he told CNN's Katilan Collins. "I'd say I heard maybe, and I'm guessing, about 30 pops. There was a pause in between, a set of pops, and then a second set of pops. And then the crowd that was on either side of [Central Ave.] started rushing, a stampede like, going west, which is against me," he explained.

He added, "It was sickening. It was just chaotic and I'm not going to get into the politics of gun control, but if it can happen in a suburb like Highland Park, which is loving and peaceful and a Chicago suburb, not only can it happen in churches and synagogues and schools, but it can happen in any community."

48 min ago

Illinois governor says he's "closely monitoring" situation in Highland Park and state police are at scene 

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said he's "closely monitoring" the situation in Highland Park.

"State police are on the scene and we have made all state resources available to the community," the governor tweeted Monday.

Read the governor's tweet:

51 min ago

Illinois State Police respond to reported active shooter at Highland Park Parade

From CNN's Claudia Dominguez

Illinois State Police troopers responded to a “reported active shooter” at the Highland Park Parade, and are currently in an “assist role,” they said in a statement. 

“This incident is in its infancy and no further information is available at this time,” the state police said.

1 hr 10 min ago

Local congressman says he was about to join Highland Park parade when "shooting started"

Rep. Brad Schneider, a Democrat who represents the 10th District in Illinois, tweeted that he and his team were about to join the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park when the "shooting started."

Schneider wrote that he and his team are safe and are in touch with the mayor as local authorities address the situation. Highland Park Police said earlier that they were responding to an incident downtown.

State Rep. Bob Morgan, of the 58th District, tweeted that there are multiple injuries.

"For those unaware, there was a shooting at the Highland Park Parade. I am ok but there have been multiple injuries. Please stay out of the area, stay safe, and please pray for those injured," Morgan tweeted.

View Schneider's Twitter thread here:

CNN's Melanie Schuman and Devon Sayers contributed to this report.

1 hr 10 min ago

Police responding to an incident at a Fourth of July event in Highland Park, Illinois

From CNN's Brynn Gingras and Claudia Dominguez

Highland Park, Illinois, police are responding to an incident downtown, according to the city’s Facebook page. A midday festival has now been canceled per authorities. The parade was schedule for 10 a.m. CT (11 a.m. ET).

Authorities are also asking people to avoid downtown Highland Park area, adding that more information will be shared as it becomes available.

Lake County Sheriff’s office said they were assisting Highland Park Police with a "shooting" at a Highland Park Independence day parade.

“We are assisting Highland Park Police with a shooting in the area of the Independence Day parade route. STAY OUT OF THE AREA - allow law-enforcement and first responders to do their work,” police said in a Facebook post.

A witness, Miles Zaremski, told CNN that he heard what he believed to be 20-25 gunshots. He tells CNN he saw at least one person bloodied and on ground.