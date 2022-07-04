Injured victims ranged in age from 8 to 85, doctor says

A woman wipes tears after a shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, on July 4. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

At least six people were killed and two dozen were injured in a shooting at a 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois. It marks at least the 308th mass shooting in the US this year, according to data compiled by the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit tracking such incidents.

Highland Park Police is leading the investigation and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force is working directly with the FBI, said Chris Covelli, spokesperson for the task force, in a news conference. The suspect is still at large and considered to be armed and dangerous.

Here's what we know so far as the manhunt continues:

Where it happened: Highland Park, Illinois, is located about 25 miles north of downtown Chicago. Police say the shooting started about 20 minutes from the start of the parade.

Where it happened: Highland Park, Illinois, is located about 25 miles north of downtown Chicago. Police say the shooting started about 20 minutes from the start of the parade.

The shooting: Sgt. Christopher Covelli, from the Lake County Major Crime Task Force, said police have recovered a "high-powered rifle" on the rooftop of a business. Police say they believe the shooter was on the rooftop when he opened fire. Covelli said the suspect likely accessed the roof from a ladder in an alley. Officials have not disclosed where the building is specifically. A firearm that was recovered in Highland Park after the shooting is being urgently traced to figure out who purchased the weapon and where it came from, according to Kim Nerheim, spokesperson with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The suspected shooter: Cmdr. Chris O'Neil, incident commander, said on Monday that the suspect is a White male between 18-20 years old, has longer black hair, a small build and is wearing a white or blue t-shirt. The suspect has not been identified. Police say they combed through social media to try to identify threats on the parade, but said the suspect was "discreet."

The victims: Five of the people that were killed during the shooting died at the scene, Jennifer Banek, the Lake County coroner, said. All of those people were adults, she said. Another person died after they were transported to a local hospital, she added. Covelli said that it appeared that spectators and parade participants were targeted. Dr. Brigham Temple, of the NorthShore University Health System, said 26 people in total were brought to the hospital and 25 had gunshot injuries. At least 19 people were treated and discharged home. The victims age ranged from 8 to 85 years old, Temple added.

Witnesses: Several people who attended the parade told CNN they thought the gunshots were fireworks at first. Zoe Pawelczak said when she realized something was wrong, she grabbed her dad and started running. Others described the scene as chaotic as people ran away and took shelter.

Authorities are asking that anyone with photos or videos from the parade when the shooting started to contact Highland Park police at 847 432-7720.

CNN'S Eric Levenson, Adrienne Broaddus, Shawn Nottingham and Brynn Gingras contributed reporting to this post.