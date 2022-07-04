US
Live Updates

At least 6 killed in July 4th parade shooting in Illinois

By Aditi Sangal, Elise Hammond, Maureen Chowdhury and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 2:34 p.m. ET, July 4, 2022
36 min ago

Witness tells CNN gunshots at parade sounded like "firecrackers in a garbage can"

From CNN's Melissa Alonso

Jeff Leon, 57, told CNN on Monday he heard what he believes were gunshots ring out minutes into the start of the July 4th parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

Leon said the shot sounded like "firecrackers in a garbage can," and it wasn't until he saw police officers reacting, that he knew anything had happened.

"It sounded like a string of about 20 firecrackers that were led off inside of your mental garbage bin, it was that loud," he said. "So, I didn't immediately react, I thought it was just how people are on the fourth."

"The police started reacting and I saw some people falling," Leon said. That's when he said he and everyone around him left all their belongings and began to run. 

"We just took off. And, you know, we, we were hiding behind cars, folding into the next car and making our way," he said.

Leon says he never saw the gunfire, but he estimates he heard gunshots for less than a minute while they were running.  

It was "maybe five to seven minutes later" when there hadn't been any shots that people stopped running from the scene. "But then we had to find our kids." 

Leon had gone to the parade with family to watch his twins, who are going to be high school freshmen in Fall, march with the football team. He later reunited with his family, who were uninjured. 

Leon is a resident of Highwood, Illinois, about a mile from Highland Park, and has lived in the area since 2010.

45 min ago

Police are still searching for alleged shooter, city says

Police gather at the scene of the shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday.
Police gather at the scene of the shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday. (WLS/ABC7/Reuters)

Police are still searching for the alleged shooter, Highland Park City said in a statement.

The city said five people were killed and 16 others have been transported to hospital after a gunman opened fire Monday at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, according to the statement.

"All individuals are advised to shelter in place. Law enforcement agencies are searching for the suspect; evidence of a firearm has been recovered," according to the statement.

Here's the full statement from the city:

"Highland Park Police are responding to an active shooter incident that occurred in downtown Highland Park during the 4th of July parade. This is an active incident. All individuals are advised to shelter in place. Law enforcement agencies are searching for the suspect; evidence of a firearm has been recovered. Numerous law enforcement officers are responding and have secured a perimeter around downtown Highland Park. 16 people have been transferred to the hospital; 5 individuals are confirmed deceased.
More information will be posted to cityhpil.com as it becomes available."

52 min ago

At least 5 killed in Highland Park in shooting incident, city says

From CNN's Shawn Nottingham

Empty chairs sit along the sidewalk after parade-goers fled Highland Park, Illinois', Fourth of July parade after shots were fired on Monday.
Empty chairs sit along the sidewalk after parade-goers fled Highland Park, Illinois', Fourth of July parade after shots were fired on Monday. (Lynn Sweet/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Five people have been killed in a shooting incident in Highland Park, Illinois, according to a news release from the city.

Sixteen people have been transported to the hospital for injuries, according to the release.

The release goes on to say police are still searching for a suspect in the incident but says evidence of a firearm has been recovered from the scene.

51 min ago

FBI heading to scene in Highland Park, Illinois, after reported active shooter

From CNN's Brynn Gingras

The FBI is aware of the situation in Highland Park, Illinois, and has deployed resources to the scene, a spokesperson from FBI Chicago tells CNN.

Earlier, CNN reported that the Illinois State Police troopers responded to a “reported active shooter” at the Highland Park Parade.

51 min ago

Chicago mayor says city police are "providing assistance" in Highland Park

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted Monday that Chicago police are "providing assistance" in Highland Park.

The suburb city is located about 25 miles north of downtown Chicago.

"Law enforcement is working hard to bring the shooter into custody," Lightfoot said.

See the tweets:

51 min ago

Train service being halted near Highland Park

From CNN’s Joe Sutton 

As a result of the ongoing incident in downtown Highland Park, Metra is halting train service in the area.  

“Metra Alert UP-N - Inbound and outbound train movement halted near Highland park, police activity,” Metra said in a tweet

Metra provides service to and from downtown Chicago.

51 min ago

Neighboring Illinois communities cancel 4th of July celebrations

The City of Evanston and the Village of Deerfield, Illinois, have canceled their 4th of July celebrations after an alleged shooting at a parade in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday morning.

The City of Evanston tweeted it is canceling celebrations "due to an abundance of caution." The Village of Deerfield said it cleared activities going on at Jewett Park and canceled the parade.

Read the tweets:

1 hr ago

"It was sickening," Highland Park resident describes scene at parade

Miles Zaremski, a Highland Park, Illinois, resident, told CNN he was walking to the Fourth of July parade when he heard a "pop" and thought that maybe a car backfired.

"And then there were multiple pops," he told CNN's Katilan Collins. "I'd say I heard maybe, and I'm guessing, about 30 pops. There was a pause in between, a set of pops, and then a second set of pops. And then the crowd that was on either side of [Central Ave.] started rushing, a stampede like, going west, which is against me," he explained.

He added, "It was sickening. It was just chaotic and I'm not going to get into the politics of gun control, but if it can happen in a suburb like Highland Park, which is loving and peaceful and a Chicago suburb, not only can it happen in churches and synagogues and schools, but it can happen in any community."

1 hr 1 min ago

Illinois governor says he's "closely monitoring" situation in Highland Park and state police are at scene 

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said he's "closely monitoring" the situation in Highland Park.

"State police are on the scene and we have made all state resources available to the community," the governor tweeted Monday.

Read the governor's tweet: