Witness tells CNN gunshots at parade sounded like "firecrackers in a garbage can"

Jeff Leon, 57, told CNN on Monday he heard what he believes were gunshots ring out minutes into the start of the July 4th parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

Leon said the shot sounded like "firecrackers in a garbage can," and it wasn't until he saw police officers reacting, that he knew anything had happened.

"It sounded like a string of about 20 firecrackers that were led off inside of your mental garbage bin, it was that loud," he said. "So, I didn't immediately react, I thought it was just how people are on the fourth."

"The police started reacting and I saw some people falling," Leon said. That's when he said he and everyone around him left all their belongings and began to run.

"We just took off. And, you know, we, we were hiding behind cars, folding into the next car and making our way," he said.

Leon says he never saw the gunfire, but he estimates he heard gunshots for less than a minute while they were running.

It was "maybe five to seven minutes later" when there hadn't been any shots that people stopped running from the scene. "But then we had to find our kids."

Leon had gone to the parade with family to watch his twins, who are going to be high school freshmen in Fall, march with the football team. He later reunited with his family, who were uninjured.

Leon is a resident of Highwood, Illinois, about a mile from Highland Park, and has lived in the area since 2010.