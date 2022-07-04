At least 31 people with injuries from Highland Park shooting have been transported to area hospitals

Police respond at the scene of the shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday. (Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

At least 26 individuals were transported to NorthShore Highland Park Hospital, according to spokesperson Jim Anthony with the NorthShore University Health System.

Five other individuals were transported to NorthShore Evanston Hospital which is a level one trauma facility.

The two facilities are 30 minutes or 12 miles apart.

At least 20 additional doctors were brought into the Highland Park facility in a short time to respond to the shooting, according to Anthony.

The “vast majority” of victims suffered gunshot wounds according to NorthShore University Health System spokesperson Jim Anthony.

There were some injuries caused by the chaos following the shooting.