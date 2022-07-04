Parade shooting marks at least the 308th mass shooting in the US this year, according to data from nonprofit 

Chairs and bicycles lie abandoned after people fled the scene of a shooting at a July 4th celebration and parade in Highland Park, Illinois on July 4. (Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

The Highland Park, Illinois shooting marks at least the 308th mass shooting in the US this year, according to data compiled by the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit tracking such incidents.

The organization defines a mass shooting as involving four or more people shot, not including the shooter.

There have been 11 mass shootings in the first four days of July, including three on July 4 alone, in Richmond, Virginia; Chicago and Highland Park, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

The carnage punctuates an already bloody American spring and summer, including an 18-year-old's racist attack at a New York supermarket that killed 10 and another 18-year-old's shooting at a Texas school that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

In the wake of those massacres, President Biden just nine days ago signed into law the first major federal gun safety legislation in decades, marking a significant bipartisan breakthrough on one of the most contentious policy issues in Washington.