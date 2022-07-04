US
July 4th parade shooting

Russia's war in Ukraine

Manhunt underway after deadly Illinois July 4th parade shooting

By Aditi Sangal, Elise Hammond, Maureen Chowdhury, Mike Hayes, Melissa Macaya, and Alex Rees, CNN

Updated 5:29 p.m. ET, July 4, 2022
1 hr 15 min ago

Parade shooting marks at least the 308th mass shooting in the US this year, according to data from nonprofit 

From CNN's Eric Levenson, Adrienne Broaddus, Shawn Nottingham and Brynn Gingras

Chairs and bicycles lie abandoned after people fled the scene of a shooting at a July 4th celebration and parade in Highland Park, Illinois on July 4.
Chairs and bicycles lie abandoned after people fled the scene of a shooting at a July 4th celebration and parade in Highland Park, Illinois on July 4. (Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

The Highland Park, Illinois shooting marks at least the 308th mass shooting in the US this year, according to data compiled by the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit tracking such incidents.

The organization defines a mass shooting as involving four or more people shot, not including the shooter.

There have been 11 mass shootings in the first four days of July, including three on July 4 alone, in Richmond, Virginia; Chicago and Highland Park, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

The carnage punctuates an already bloody American spring and summer, including an 18-year-old's racist attack at a New York supermarket that killed 10 and another 18-year-old's shooting at a Texas school that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

In the wake of those massacres, President Biden just nine days ago signed into law the first major federal gun safety legislation in decades, marking a significant bipartisan breakthrough on one of the most contentious policy issues in Washington.

43 min ago

President Biden says he's surging federal law enforcement to assist in "urgent search" of shooter

From CNN's DJ Judd

President Joe Biden exits Marine One in Washington, DC, on July 4.
President Joe Biden exits Marine One in Washington, DC, on July 4. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

President Biden responded Monday to the shooting during a Highland Park, Illinois, July 4th parade that left at least six dead and dozens injured, writing he and first lady Jill Biden are “shocked by the senseless gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community on this Independence Day.” 

He said he's surged federal law enforcement to "assist in the urgent search of the shooter."

“I have spoken to Governor Pritzker and Mayor Rotering, and have offered the full support of the Federal government to their communities. I also surged Federal law enforcement to assist in the urgent search for the shooter, who remains at large at this time,” Biden wrote in a statement. “Members of the community should follow guidance from leadership on the ground, and I will monitor closely as we learn more about those whose lives have been lost and pray for those who are in the hospital with grievous injuries.” 

In Monday’s statement, the President touted legislation, signed last week, to address gun violence in the nation, which he said, “includes actions that will save lives,” while acknowledging “much more work to do.”

1 hr 49 min ago

Investigators are combing through social media for threats on parade

From CNN’s Joe Sutton

Investigators are currently searching social media to see if there were any threats or clues made online regarding this morning’s mass shooting in Highland Park.  

Chris Covelli, from the Lake County Major Crime Task Force, said there were no threats he was aware of but said “certainly investigators are combing through social media to see if there’s any clues or any information that they can uncover through social media that might help them with the investigation.” 

Covelli said that the suspect’s location made him difficult to see.

“All indications is he was discreet; he was very difficult to see," he said.

1 hr 51 min ago

Recovered firearm undergoing urgent tracing, authorities say

From CNN's Mark Morales

A firearm that was recovered in Highland Park after the shooting is being urgently traced to figure out who purchased the weapon and where it came from, according to Kim Nerheim, spokesperson with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Investigators, who are on scene now, are trying to determine the life of the weapon and how it got into the hands of the shooter, Nerheim said, that includes tracing the serial number, contacting the manufacturer and seeing who the last legal owner of the weapon was.

1 hr 46 min ago

Official: "High-powered rifle" was used and shooter appeared to target spectators and parade participants

Sgt. Chris Covelli, of the Lake County Major Crime Take Force, said that a "high-powered rifle" was used during the Highland Park parade shooting.

"What I'll say right now is, it was high-powered rifle. I can't go into details just yet. We'll release that information as soon as we can. We walk a fine line with any criminal investigation where we don't want to provide too much external information that can  negatively impact what our detectives doing," Covelli said during a news conference Monday afternoon.

Cmdr. Chris O’Neill said firearm evidence was located on a rooftop of "a nearby business that was secured."

Covelli noted that a majority of the victims that were killed during the shooting died at the scene.

"Several of the deceased victims perished at the scene, and it sounds like one of them was transported to an area hospital where they perished," he said.

Covelli added that it appeared that spectators and parade participants were targeted.

"It's a very sad situation where it sounds like spectators were targeted and even those that were marching through. The parade was approximately three-fourths of the way through when the shooting occurred, so very random. Very intentional. And very sad day," he said.

1 hr 44 min ago

Investigation will "remain very active" as police continue to search for Highland Park shooting suspect

Law enforcement search a building after a shooting at the Highland Park Independence Day parade in Illinois on July 4.
Law enforcement search a building after a shooting at the Highland Park Independence Day parade in Illinois on July 4. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Sgt. Chris Covelli, from the Lake County Major Crime Task Force, said the investigation is still active and will continue to be active while law enforcement officers work to find the alleged shooter and uncover what happened.

"This is two-pronged at this time — number one, we are aggressively looking for the individual who's responsible for this shooting. Number two, we have the criminal investigation that is occurring simultaneously," he said.

"This is very active and it's going to remain very active for the time to come," Covelli added.

He said police are working with the FBI and there are more than 100 law enforcement officers on the scene. He urged people to look through their phones and see if they have any photos or videos from the time the shooting started. He said any material could help police.

"Please understand we can't give away certain aspects of the investigation, we don't want to negatively impact... We want to arrest the offender and hold him accountable for his actions," Covelli said at a news conference on Monday.

Cmdr. Chris O'Neil, of the Highland Park Police, said the rifle that was found was discovered on a rooftop. Earlier Monday, officials said they could not disclose specifically where the rifle was found. Police say they believe the shooter appeared to fire shots from a rooftop.

2 hr 19 min ago

No known threats to Chicago at this time as authorities continue to monitor situation in Highland Park

From CNN’s Joe Sutton 

The City of Chicago's Office of Emergency Management & Communications (OEMC) and the Chicago Police are monitoring the incident that has taken place in Highland Park this morning. They said there are "no known threats" to Chicago at this time.

“OEMC and the @Chicago_Police are monitoring the incident that has taken place in Highland Park. While there are no known threats to Chicago at this time, we continue to maintain situational awareness of activity and events taking place throughout the City of Chicago,” the Chicago OEMC said in a tweet this afternoon.  

The emergency management office went on to say in a tweet “Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased and injured as well as with the entire Highland Park Community.”

Chicago is about 25 miles south of Highland Park. 

2 hr 36 min ago

City of Evanston closes all beaches and cancels fireworks show out of an abundance of caution

From CNN's Dave Alsup

The City of Evanston, Illinois, closed all beaches and canceled the evening fireworks out of an abundance of caution, according to the city’s official Twitter page.

Evanston is south of Highland Park.

See the tweets:

2 hr 44 min ago

Suspect is considered armed and dangerous, officials say

From CNN’s Joe Sutton and Claudia Dominguez

Police work at the scene of the shooting on Monday.
Police work at the scene of the shooting on Monday. (Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

Highland Park Police is leading the investigation and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force is working directly with the FBI, said the task force spokesperson Chris Covelli in a news conference on Monday.

The suspect is still considered to be armed and dangerous and that there is no indication that he is barricaded anywhere or has any hostages, Covelli said.

He did not disclose the ages of those killed in the shooting, adding that local officials are working with the coroners’ office.

At least six people were killed in the Highland Park Independence Day Parade shooting, officials confirmed. At least 31 have been taken to area hospitals, CNN's Brynn Gingras reported.