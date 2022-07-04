US
Live Updates

At least 6 killed in July 4th parade shooting in Illinois

By Aditi Sangal, Elise Hammond, Maureen Chowdhury and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 2:34 p.m. ET, July 4, 2022
16 Posts
9 min ago

Police have recovered rifle from scene and believe suspect was shooting from a roof, official says

(WBBM)

Sgt. Christopher Covelli, from the Lake County Major Crime Task Force, said police have recovered a rifle from the scene of the deadly shooting at a 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

Covelli said he could not release details about where the gun was found, but he said it did appear that the shooter was "shooting from a roof," but did not have information about which roof specifically.

The official said the suspect is not in custody, adding that it is a very active scene and that at this point, the shooting appears to be “completely random.” He also said at this point in the investigation, police believe there was only one shooter.

There is a perimeter around the downtown area and residents are urged to stay indoors, officials said. They also said that it does not appear that the suspect is barricaded anywhere and they are looking to identify the shooter.

Authorities are asking that anyone with video to contact Highland Park police at 847 432-7720.

CNN’s Claudia Dominguez contributed reporting to this post.

27 min ago

Suspect is "a male White, approximately 18 to 20 years old, with longer black hair," police say

Cmdr. Chris O'Neill, Highland Park Police (WBBM)

Cmdr. Chris O'Neill from the Highland Park Police said that law enforcement is still searching for the suspect.

O'Neill provided the following description:

"The suspect is currently described as a male White, approximately 18 to 20 years old, with longer black hair, a small build, and wearing a white or blue t-shirt," he said.

O'Neill said a firearm has been recovered from the scene of the shooting.

The police commander urged individuals in the area to shelter in place at this time.

"We have secured the perimeter around downtown highland park and are continuing our searches."
13 min ago

At least 6 dead and two dozen injured after shooting in Highland Park, Illinois

A police officer stands guard at the scene of the shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday. (Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

At least six people were killed and two dozen were injured in the shooting at the Highland Park parade, Cmdr. Chris O’Neil, incident commander, told reporters.

O’Neil said that authorities are still looking for the suspect which they describe as a White male between 18-20 years old and is wearing a white or blue t-shirt.

Authorities consider this an active incident.

 

38 min ago

NOW: Police speak after deadly shooting at July 4 parade in Illinois

Authorities are providing an update now on the deadly shooting that unfolded in Highland Park, Illinois.

At least five people are dead and 16 are wounded, according to the city.

The city said police are still searching for the suspect and advised people to shelter in place.

36 min ago

Witness tells CNN gunshots at parade sounded like "firecrackers in a garbage can"

From CNN's Melissa Alonso

Jeff Leon, 57, told CNN on Monday he heard what he believes were gunshots ring out minutes into the start of the July 4th parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

Leon said the shot sounded like "firecrackers in a garbage can," and it wasn't until he saw police officers reacting, that he knew anything had happened.

"It sounded like a string of about 20 firecrackers that were led off inside of your mental garbage bin, it was that loud," he said. "So, I didn't immediately react, I thought it was just how people are on the fourth."

"The police started reacting and I saw some people falling," Leon said. That's when he said he and everyone around him left all their belongings and began to run. 

"We just took off. And, you know, we, we were hiding behind cars, folding into the next car and making our way," he said.

Leon says he never saw the gunfire, but he estimates he heard gunshots for less than a minute while they were running.  

It was "maybe five to seven minutes later" when there hadn't been any shots that people stopped running from the scene. "But then we had to find our kids." 

Leon had gone to the parade with family to watch his twins, who are going to be high school freshmen in Fall, march with the football team. He later reunited with his family, who were uninjured. 

Leon is a resident of Highwood, Illinois, about a mile from Highland Park, and has lived in the area since 2010.

45 min ago

Police are still searching for alleged shooter, city says

Police gather at the scene of the shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday. (WLS/ABC7/Reuters)

Police are still searching for the alleged shooter, Highland Park City said in a statement.

The city said five people were killed and 16 others have been transported to hospital after a gunman opened fire Monday at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, according to the statement.

"All individuals are advised to shelter in place. Law enforcement agencies are searching for the suspect; evidence of a firearm has been recovered," according to the statement.

Here's the full statement from the city:

"Highland Park Police are responding to an active shooter incident that occurred in downtown Highland Park during the 4th of July parade. This is an active incident. All individuals are advised to shelter in place. Law enforcement agencies are searching for the suspect; evidence of a firearm has been recovered. Numerous law enforcement officers are responding and have secured a perimeter around downtown Highland Park. 16 people have been transferred to the hospital; 5 individuals are confirmed deceased.
More information will be posted to cityhpil.com as it becomes available."

52 min ago

At least 5 killed in Highland Park in shooting incident, city says

From CNN's Shawn Nottingham

Empty chairs sit along the sidewalk after parade-goers fled Highland Park, Illinois', Fourth of July parade after shots were fired on Monday. (Lynn Sweet/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Five people have been killed in a shooting incident in Highland Park, Illinois, according to a news release from the city.

Sixteen people have been transported to the hospital for injuries, according to the release.

The release goes on to say police are still searching for a suspect in the incident but says evidence of a firearm has been recovered from the scene.

51 min ago

FBI heading to scene in Highland Park, Illinois, after reported active shooter

From CNN's Brynn Gingras

The FBI is aware of the situation in Highland Park, Illinois, and has deployed resources to the scene, a spokesperson from FBI Chicago tells CNN.

Earlier, CNN reported that the Illinois State Police troopers responded to a “reported active shooter” at the Highland Park Parade.

51 min ago

Chicago mayor says city police are "providing assistance" in Highland Park

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted Monday that Chicago police are "providing assistance" in Highland Park.

The suburb city is located about 25 miles north of downtown Chicago.

"Law enforcement is working hard to bring the shooter into custody," Lightfoot said.

