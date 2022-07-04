Police have recovered rifle from scene and believe suspect was shooting from a roof, official says

(WBBM)

Sgt. Christopher Covelli, from the Lake County Major Crime Task Force, said police have recovered a rifle from the scene of the deadly shooting at a 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

Covelli said he could not release details about where the gun was found, but he said it did appear that the shooter was "shooting from a roof," but did not have information about which roof specifically.

The official said the suspect is not in custody, adding that it is a very active scene and that at this point, the shooting appears to be “completely random.” He also said at this point in the investigation, police believe there was only one shooter.

There is a perimeter around the downtown area and residents are urged to stay indoors, officials said. They also said that it does not appear that the suspect is barricaded anywhere and they are looking to identify the shooter.

Authorities are asking that anyone with video to contact Highland Park police at 847 432-7720.

