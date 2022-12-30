Police will soon share an update on the Idaho student murders. Here's what we know so far about the suspect

The Moscow Police Department in Idaho will hold a news conference around 4 p.m. ET to announce developments in the case of the four University of Idaho students who were killed in November.
CNN reported earlier Friday that a suspect was arrested in Pennsylvania on an active arrest warrant for murder in the first degree in connection with the killings, according to documents and sources.
If you're just tuning in, here's what we know so far about the suspect and his arrest:
- The man arrested is Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, according to the criminal complaint. He was taken into custody Friday in Monroe County, the document states.
- Authorities narrowed their focus to Kohberger after tracing his ownership of a white Hyundai Elantra seen in the area of the killings, according to two law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation.
- Kohberger’s DNA has also been matched to genetic material recovered at the off-campus house where the students were stabbed to death, according to the sources.
- Kohberger is a graduate student at a nearby college, studying at Washington State University’s Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology, according a now-removed university graduate directory. The original link listing Kohberger’s name was seen by CNN earlier Friday. WSU has not responded to CNN’s request for comment.
- A CNN team filmed law enforcement outside of a WSU graduate residence that Moscow police say is connected to Kohbergher. WSU police are searching the apartment at the request of Moscow police, Moscow police confirm to CNN.
- Authorities learned the suspect had left the area and went to Pennsylvania, the sources said.
- An FBI surveillance team from the Philadelphia field office has been tracking him for four days in the area where he was arrested, according to the sources.
- While he was being watched, investigators from the Moscow Police Department, the Idaho State Police homicide bureau and the FBI worked with prosecutors to develop sufficient probable cause to obtain the warrant. Once the arrest warrant was issued, the Pennsylvania State Police and the FBI made the arrest.
- Records show Kohberger was arraigned Friday morning in Pennsylvania and he has a court hearing on extradition Jan. 3.
More on the case: The arrest comes a day after police said they had received about 20,000 tips through more than 9,025 emails, 4,575 phone calls, and 6,050 digital media submissions, while having conducted over 300 interviews.
The slain students – Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kernodle’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20 – were likely asleep when they were each stabbed multiple times in the early morning hours, authorities have said. Some of the victims had defensive wounds, a coroner has said.
CNN's Paul P. Murphy, Veronica Miracle and Stephanie Becker contributed reporting to this post.