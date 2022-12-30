US
The latest on the Idaho student killings investigation

By Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt and Matt Meyer, CNN

Updated 4:21 p.m. ET, December 30, 2022
58 min ago

Police will soon share an update on the Idaho student murders. Here's what we know so far about the suspect

From CNN's Josh Campbell, Jim Sciutto, Lauren del Valle, Mark Morales and John Miller

The Moscow Police Department has received several thousand tips in the case of the homicide of four University of Idaho students.
The Moscow Police Department has received several thousand tips in the case of the homicide of four University of Idaho students. (Angela Palermo/Idaho Statesman/Tribune News Service/Getty Images)

The Moscow Police Department in Idaho will hold a news conference around 4 p.m. ET to announce developments in the case of the four University of Idaho students who were killed in November.

CNN reported earlier Friday that a suspect was arrested in Pennsylvania on an active arrest warrant for murder in the first degree in connection with the killings, according to documents and sources.

If you're just tuning in, here's what we know so far about the suspect and his arrest:

  • The man arrested is Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, according to the criminal complaint. He was taken into custody Friday in Monroe County, the document states.
  • Authorities narrowed their focus to Kohberger after tracing his ownership of a white Hyundai Elantra seen in the area of the killings, according to two law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation.
  • Kohberger’s DNA has also been matched to genetic material recovered at the off-campus house where the students were stabbed to death, according to the sources.
  • Kohberger is a graduate student at a nearby college, studying at Washington State University’s Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology, according a now-removed university graduate directory. The original link listing Kohberger’s name was seen by CNN earlier Friday. WSU has not responded to CNN’s request for comment.
  • A CNN team filmed law enforcement outside of a WSU graduate residence that Moscow police say is connected to Kohbergher. WSU police are searching the apartment at the request of Moscow police, Moscow police confirm to CNN.
  • Authorities learned the suspect had left the area and went to Pennsylvania, the sources said.
  • An FBI surveillance team from the Philadelphia field office has been tracking him for four days in the area where he was arrested, according to the sources.
  • While he was being watched, investigators from the Moscow Police Department, the Idaho State Police homicide bureau and the FBI worked with prosecutors to develop sufficient probable cause to obtain the warrant. Once the arrest warrant was issued, the Pennsylvania State Police and the FBI made the arrest.
  • Records show Kohberger was arraigned Friday morning in Pennsylvania and he has a court hearing on extradition Jan. 3.

More on the case: The arrest comes a day after police said they had received about 20,000 tips through more than 9,025 emails, 4,575 phone calls, and 6,050 digital media submissions, while having conducted over 300 interviews.

The slain students – Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kernodle’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20 – were likely asleep when they were each stabbed multiple times in the early morning hours, authorities have said. Some of the victims had defensive wounds, a coroner has said.

CNN's Paul P. Murphy, Veronica Miracle and Stephanie Becker contributed reporting to this post.

37 min ago

The Idaho murders suspect is a graduate student in justice and criminology, directory shows

From CNN’s Paul P. Murphy, Veronica Miracle and Stephanie Becker

Bryan Kohberger, the man arrested Friday in connection with the murders of four University of Idaho students, is a graduate student in justice and criminology at a nearby college, according to a now-removed university graduate directory.

The original link listing Kohberger’s name in Washington State University’s Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology was seen by CNN earlier Friday. 

WSU has not responded to CNN’s requests for comment.

A student at Washington State University also confirmed to CNN that Kohberger was a graduate student studying criminal justice. Washington State University is located in Pullman, Washington, and is just under seven miles away from Moscow, Idaho — the town where the four murders occurred.

A CNN team filmed law enforcement outside a WSU graduate residence that Moscow police say is connected to Kohbergher. WSU police are searching the apartment at the request of Moscow police, the Idaho department confirmed to CNN.

Kohberger had previously been an undergraduate and graduate student, at DeSales University, according to a statement on the school's website. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 2020 "and completed his graduate studies in June 2022," according to the statement.

In a post removed from Reddit after Kohberger’s arrest was made public, a student investigator associated with a DeSales University study named Kohberger as a person who sought participants for a research project “to understand how emotions and psychological traits influence decision-making when committing a crime.”

“In particular, this study seeks to understand the story behind your most recent criminal offense, with an emphasis on your thoughts and feelings throughout your experience,” the post said.

CNN reached one of the principal investigators of that study, a professor at DeSales University, but they declined to comment on the matter. The university has not responded to a request for comment.

A spokesperson for Northampton Community College confirmed to CNN that Kohberger was a student at the college and graduated with an associate degree of arts and psychology there in 2018.

1 hr 46 min ago

Authorities narrowed their focus to Idaho suspect after tracing ownership of white car and DNA

From CNN's John Miller

Authorities narrowed their focus to suspect Bryan Kohberger — who was arrested on a first-degree murder warrant in connection with the killings of four University of Idaho students, according to documents and sources — after tracing his ownership of the white Hyundai Elantra seen in the area of the homicides, according to two law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation.

Kohberger’s DNA has also been matched to DNA recovered at the scene of the deaths, according to the sources.

Authorities discovered he had left the area and gone to Pennsylvania, the sources said. 

An FBI surveillance team from the Philadelphia Field Office had been tracking him for four days in the area where he was arrested, according to the sources. 

He was kept under surveillance while investigators from the Moscow Police Department, the Idaho State Police homicide bureau and the FBI worked with prosecutors to develop sufficient probable cause to obtain the warrant.  

Once the arrest warrant was issued, the FBI and Pennsylvania State Police were able to make the arrest.

2 hr 22 min ago

Suspect arrested on first-degree murder warrant in Pennsylvania

From CNN's Lauren del Valle and Mark Morales

Bryan Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania Friday on an active arrest warrant for murder in the first degree issued by the Moscow Idaho Police Department in connection with the murders of four University of Idaho students, documents and sources say.

According to the criminal complaint, Kohberger was arrested on a warrant for first-degree murder issued by the Moscow Police Department and Latah County Prosecutors office in Idaho.

State and local officials say the murder warrant is in connection to the murders of four University of Idaho students.

He was taken into custody Friday in Monroe County, the document states.

According to the paperwork, the Pennsylvania State Police were assisting Moscow with its criminal homicide investigation. 

Records show Kohberger was arraigned Friday morning and that he has a next court hearing on extradition Jan. 3 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

 

2 hr 47 min ago

What we know about the University of Idaho murder victims

From CNN's Christina Zdanowicz, Sara Smart and Eric Levenson

Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen were killed Sunday, November 13, 2022 off campus at the University of Idaho.
Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen were killed Sunday, November 13, 2022 off campus at the University of Idaho. (Obtained by CNN)

The University of Idaho identified the four students killed as Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

They shared a house off-campus at the University of Idaho, authorities said.

These are the stories of the victims.

Xana Kernodle

Kernodle was a junior studying marketing and was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority, the university said.

Her sister Jazzmin Kernodle describes her as "a positive, funny woman" who was "loved by many" and was "one of a kind."

“Xana was one of the best people I have ever known,” Jazzmin Kernodle said in a statement to CNN. “I wish I could have had more time with her. She had so much life left to live.”

“You rarely get to meet someone like Xana,” Jazzmin Kernodle added. "She was so lighthearted, and always lifted up a room.”

“Our hearts go out to Kaylee, Maddie and Ethan and all their families as well,” Kernodle said. “They were all amazing people and were loved so much. My sister was so lucky to have them in her life.”

Jazzmin reminded people to tell their loved ones how much they mean to you. She wishes she could have had one more hug with her little sister.

Ethan Chapin

Chapin was a freshman majoring in recreation, sport and tourism management and a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity, the university said.

His mother, Stacy Chapin, describes her son as a kind, loyal and loving person who "lit up every room he walked into."

“Words cannot express the heartache and devastation our family is experiencing,” she said in a statement. “It breaks my heart to know we will never be able to hug or laugh with Ethan again, but it’s also excruciating to think about the horrific way he was taken from us.”

Chapin was one of a set of triplets, all of whom are enrolled at the University of Idaho, the family said in a statement.

Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen

Goncalves was a senior majoring in general studies and a member of the Alpha Phi sorority, according to the university. Mogen was also a senior. She was studying marketing and was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority.

Alivea Goncalves sent a statement to the Idaho Statesman on behalf of her younger sister Kaylee's family and Mogen’s family.

“They were smart, they were vigilant, they were careful and this all still happened,” she said. “No one is in custody and that means no one is safe. Yes, we are all heartbroken. Yes, we are all grasping. But more strong than any of these feelings is anger. We are angry. You should be angry.”

3 hr 3 min ago

Sources identify man arrested in connection to Idaho murders investigation

From CNN’s Josh Campbell, Jim Sciutto, Lauren DelValle and Mark Morales

The Monroe County Correctional Facility has released a booking photo of Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, who according to state and local officials and court documents has been arrested in connection to the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students.
The Monroe County Correctional Facility has released a booking photo of Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, who according to state and local officials and court documents has been arrested in connection to the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students. (Monroe Co. Correctional Facility)

The man arrested in connection to the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students is Bryan Christopher Kohberger, according to state and local officials and court documents.

Pennsylvania's Monroe County Correctional Facility has released a booking photo of the 28-year-old. CNN obtained the booking photo from Sgt. Gregory Armond from the facility.

The name was confirmed to CNN by a federal law enforcement source as well as a court source in Pennsylvania, where records show Kohberger was arrested and arraigned Friday morning. 

The arrest was made by FBI agents and members of the Pennsylvania State Police, a federal law enforcement source told CNN.

3 hr 53 min ago

Suspect in Idaho student murders investigation has already been arraigned in Pennsylvania, officials say

From CNN’s Mark Morales and Brynn Gingras

The FBI made the arrest in connection to the Idaho student murders investigation in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, two area officials confirm to CNN.

The suspect was arraigned before a judge in Monroe County Friday morning, a state official said. 

Monroe County is in the Pocono Mountains area of Pennsylvania, between Scranton and Allentown.

4 hr 38 min ago

Suspect arrested in connection to Idaho college student murders investigation, law enforcement sources say

From CNN’s Josh Campbell and Mark Morales

A Moscow police officer stands guard in his vehicle on November 29 at the home where four University of Idaho students were found dead in Moscow, Idaho.
A Moscow police officer stands guard in his vehicle on November 29 at the home where four University of Idaho students were found dead in Moscow, Idaho. (Ted S. Warren/AP)

A suspect was taken into custody in connection with the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students, two federal law enforcement sources confirmed to CNN.

The sources told CNN the arrest was made by the FBI in northeastern Pennsylvania.

A federal law enforcement source described the suspect as a man in his 20s and told CNN the arrest took place Friday morning.

4 hr 38 min ago

Police have received about 20,000 tips about the case

From CNN’s Rebekah Riess

A person cries as family members of the victims speak during a vigil at the University of Idaho on November 13.
A person cries as family members of the victims speak during a vigil at the University of Idaho on November 13. (Lindsey Wasson/Reuters)

The home of the four college students killed near the University of Idaho in November, will be remediated but remain an active crime scene under police control, according to an updated provided by Moscow Police on Thursday.

Police said while the crime scene remains active, they have worked with a property management services to start remediating the home, including removing “potential biohazards and other harmful substances used to collect evidence.” Once the remediation is done, the home will be turned over to the property management company, the update said.

Meanwhile, Moscow police say they have received nearly 20,000 tips through more than 9,025 emailed tips, 4,575 phone tips, and 6,050 digital media submissions, while having conducted over 300 interviews in the case. 

“Investigators believe someone has information that adds context to what occurred on the night of the murders and continue requesting additional pictures, video, and social media content. Our focus remains on the investigation, not an individual’s activities displayed in the tip,” the update said.

According to police, progress on locating the white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra, believed to have been in the immediate area of the home during the early morning hours of Nov. 13, also continues.