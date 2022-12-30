Police will soon share an update on the Idaho student murders. Here's what we know so far about the suspect

Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen were killed Sunday, November 13, 2022 off campus at the University of Idaho. (Obtained by CNN)

The University of Idaho identified the four students killed as Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

They shared a house off-campus at the University of Idaho, authorities said.

These are the stories of the victims.

Xana Kernodle

Kernodle was a junior studying marketing and was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority, the university said.

Her sister Jazzmin Kernodle describes her as "a positive, funny woman" who was "loved by many" and was "one of a kind."

“Xana was one of the best people I have ever known,” Jazzmin Kernodle said in a statement to CNN. “I wish I could have had more time with her. She had so much life left to live.”

“You rarely get to meet someone like Xana,” Jazzmin Kernodle added. "She was so lighthearted, and always lifted up a room.”

“Our hearts go out to Kaylee, Maddie and Ethan and all their families as well,” Kernodle said. “They were all amazing people and were loved so much. My sister was so lucky to have them in her life.”

Jazzmin reminded people to tell their loved ones how much they mean to you. She wishes she could have had one more hug with her little sister.

Ethan Chapin

Chapin was a freshman majoring in recreation, sport and tourism management and a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity, the university said.

His mother, Stacy Chapin, describes her son as a kind, loyal and loving person who "lit up every room he walked into."

“Words cannot express the heartache and devastation our family is experiencing,” she said in a statement. “It breaks my heart to know we will never be able to hug or laugh with Ethan again, but it’s also excruciating to think about the horrific way he was taken from us.”

Chapin was one of a set of triplets, all of whom are enrolled at the University of Idaho, the family said in a statement.

Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen

Goncalves was a senior majoring in general studies and a member of the Alpha Phi sorority, according to the university. Mogen was also a senior. She was studying marketing and was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority.

Alivea Goncalves sent a statement to the Idaho Statesman on behalf of her younger sister Kaylee's family and Mogen’s family.

“They were smart, they were vigilant, they were careful and this all still happened,” she said. “No one is in custody and that means no one is safe. Yes, we are all heartbroken. Yes, we are all grasping. But more strong than any of these feelings is anger. We are angry. You should be angry.”