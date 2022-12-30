US
The latest on the Idaho student killings investigation

By Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt, Matt Meyer and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 7:48 p.m. ET, December 30, 2022
1 hr 4 min ago

What we learned today in the Idaho students murder case — and what we still don't know

From CNN staff

Friday brought the most significant news yet in the closely-watched case of four college students who were killed in Moscow, Idaho, in November.

While authorities have now arrested a suspect, many key questions about the events surrounding the killings remain unanswered.

What we learned today:

  • A suspect in the killings is now in custody: The man arrested is Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, according to a criminal complaint. He was taken into custody Friday in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, the document states.
  • The evidence used by investigators: Authorities narrowed their focus to Kohberger after tracing his ownership of a white Hyundai Elantra seen in the area of the killings, according to two law enforcement sources. They also said his DNA was matched to genetic material recovered at the off-campus house where the students were stabbed to death. Investigators traced the DNA with the help of genetic genealogy, a source with knowledge of the case told CNN.
  • Kohberger was a graduate student at a nearby school: The suspect does not attend the same college as the victims, but just finished his first semester in a PhD program for Washington State University’s Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology, the school confirmed.
  • What's next for the suspect: Records show Kohberger was arraigned Friday morning in Pennsylvania and has a court hearing on extradition to Idaho on Jan. 3. He could also waive extradition and return voluntarily. Once he is in Idaho, he is expected to make an initial appearance before a magistrate and further hearings will be scheduled.
  • Investigators still need help: “This is not the end of this investigation. In fact, this is a new beginning,” Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said during tonight's news conference. Authorities urged anyone with information about the named suspect to come forward and help them fill in the events surrounding the killings.

What we still don't know:

  • The suspect's potential motive or connection to the victims: Moscow Police Chief James Fry said the suspect's motive in the attack is still part of the investigation and would not publicly say whether the suspect knew the victims.
  • The weapon used in the attack: Authorities have previously said an “edged weapon such as a knife” was used in the killings, but no murder weapon has been found, Fry said Friday.
  • Whether a specific tip led to the arrest: The police chief thanked residents for the overwhelming number of tips that poured in for the case, but did not specify when asked whether a specific piece of information led to Friday's arrest.
  • How the attack played out: While police have previously outlined limited details about the killings, including that the victims had likely been sleeping and that two additional roommates were unharmed, investigators went no further Friday to establish the narrative of that night's events.

More context: State law limits what information authorities can release before Kohberger makes an initial appearance in Idaho court, Fry told reporters, and that could have to do with the lack of further details. The police chief thanked the public for its patience and acknowledged frustrations with the pace of updates on the case.

1 hr 23 min ago

School confirms that Idaho killings suspect is a PhD student at Washington State University

From CNN staff

Washington State University confirmed that the suspect in the case of four murdered Idaho college students, Bryan Kohberger, attends the school as a graduate student.

In a statement released Friday, a school spokesperson said Kohberger completed his first semester as a PhD student in the school's criminal justice program earlier this month.

University officials also confirmed that the college's police department helped Idaho law enforcement search Kohberger's apartment and office, which are both located on the school's Pullman campus.

CNN had previously reported Kohberger's attendance based on a since-removed school directory.

“On behalf of the WSU Pullman community, I want to offer my sincere thanks to all of the law enforcement agencies that have been working tirelessly to solve this crime,” said Elizabeth Chilton, chancellor of the WSU Pullman campus, in the statement. “This horrific act has shaken everyone in the Palouse region.”

“We also want to extend our deepest sympathies to the families, friends, and Vandal colleagues who were impacted by these murders,” Chilton said. “We will long feel the loss of these young people in the Moscow-Pullman community and hope the announcement today will be a step toward healing.”

2 hr 55 min ago

Cleanup at the house where Idaho students were killed has been halted by a legal request

From CNN's Elizabeth Joseph

A view from the back of the house where police found four University of Idaho students stabbed to death on November 13.
A view from the back of the house where police found four University of Idaho students stabbed to death on November 13. (Angela Palermo/Idaho Statesman/Tribune News Service/Getty Images)

A court request has halted the cleanup process at the home where four college students were killed last month, the Moscow, Idaho, police chief said Friday.

On Thursday, Moscow police said a private company would begin "remediation activities" the next morning, and that the 1122 King Street residence would remain an active crime scene under police authority.

But “the house cleanup has been halted, and that came by a legal request from the court,” chief James Fry told reporters Friday. 

Remediation activities include removing potential biohazards and other harmful substances used to collect evidence, Moscow police explained in a news release earlier this week.

"There is no timeline for completion, but the property will be returned to the property management company when finished,” the department said at the time.

Fry did not offer further details about why the cleanup has been halted.

3 hr 51 min ago

Here's what comes next for the suspect, according to officials 

From CNN's Elizabeth Joseph

Bryan Kohberger, the suspect arrested Friday in connection with the Idaho student killings, had an initial appearance in front of a judge in Pennsylvania and is being held without bond, Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said during tonight's news conference.

“And the warrant from our magistrate judge here also provides for no bond. We understand that he’s scheduled to be back in court in Pennsylvania next Tuesday afternoon and that a public defender has been appointed for him there,” Thompson said.

Once Kohberger is in Idaho, he is expected to make an initial appearance before a magistrate and further hearings will be scheduled.

“This is not the end of this investigation. In fact, this is a new beginning,” Thompson said.

Because Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania, he has the opportunity either waive extradition and return to Idaho voluntarily. If he chooses not to return voluntarily, Moscow police will initiate extradition proceedings through the governor’s office, Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry said during the news conference.

“If we do that, it can take a while for him to get here,” he said.

Records show Kohberger was arraigned Friday morning in Pennsylvania and he has a court hearing on extradition Jan. 3.

3 hr 58 min ago

Moscow resident reacts with relief to arrest in Idaho student murders case

From CNN’s Veronica Miracle

Moscow, Idaho, resident Erin Staheli became emotional while expressing her relief at the news of an arrest in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students.

“It's just been very scary not knowing who's out there,” Staheli told CNN, noting the fear that has permeated the Moscow community for weeks. “I had doubts that the killer would be caught because it's been so long, you know.”

Staheli praised the work of the police agencies and FBI for the arrest.

“I knew that they would, but it's just taking so long and I'm so happy for their families and everybody that's been worried that all the students, everybody that may not have come back to school,” she said.

4 hr 4 min ago

Police chief says investigators are still searching for a murder weapon and doesn’t share potential motive

Moscow, Idaho, Police Chief James Fry said that investigators are still actively searching for pieces of evidence in the case, including the weapon used to kill the four college students.

Fry also said the suspect's motive in the attack is still part of the investigation and would not publicly say whether suspect Bryan Kohberger knew the victims.

"That's part of the investigation as well; it won't be something that will come out at this point in time," Fry said. "But as we continue the investigation, and as this case goes to trial, that will be brought forth."

The police chief also did not specify whether a specific tip led to Friday's arrest, which occurred in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania.

“All I know is that he lives in in Pennsylvania,” Fry told a reporter when asked about Kohberger’s connection to Pennsylvania. He declined to provide any other detail.

State law limits what information authorities can release before Kohberger makes an initial appearance in Idaho court, Fry told reporters.

4 hr 23 min ago

University of Idaho president says school will carry on legacy of students who were killed

University of Idaho President Scott Green speaks at the news conference for the case of four murdered University of Idaho students in Moscow, Idaho on Friday.
University of Idaho President Scott Green speaks at the news conference for the case of four murdered University of Idaho students in Moscow, Idaho on Friday. (KXLY)

University of Idaho President Scott Green said he was thankful for both local and national support for the investigation into four slain students.

"While we cannot bring back Maddie, Kaylee and Xana and Ethan, we could carry their legacy in the work that we do. Our students come first and that was proven each and every day of this investigation," he said.

Green expressed gratitude for law enforcement in providing security to the school.

"We never lost faith that this case could be solved and are grateful for the hard work of the Moscow Police Department and their law enforcement partners," he said.

4 hr 1 min ago

County prosecutor calls on public to report anything they might know about the suspect

Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson speaks at the news conference for the case of four murdered University of Idaho students in Moscow, Idaho on Friday.
Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson speaks at the news conference for the case of four murdered University of Idaho students in Moscow, Idaho on Friday. (CNN)

Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson told members of the public that investigators are not done building their case against the suspect in the Idaho students' murder, and that officials still need help gathering more information.

"This is not the end of this investigation," Thompson said at Friday's news conference. "In fact, this is a new beginning."

"You will now know the name of the person who's been charged with these offenses," he continued, referring to the suspect identified by authorities, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger

"Please get that information out there. Please ask the public, anyone who knows about this individual, to come forward, call the tip line, report anything you know about him to help the investigators and eventually our office and the court system understand fully everything there is to know about not only the individual, but what happened, and why," he said.
3 hr 59 min ago

County prosecutor says criminal complaint charging suspect was filed Thursday

Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said a criminal complaint was filed yesterday charging suspect Bryan Kohberger with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary.

"There's a pending case now in court and I and any office and the investigators have to live with the restrictions that our Supreme Court places on pretrial publicity. That said, I promise you we will share with you, through the court process or otherwise, whatever we are allowed to. I just appreciate your patience on that," he said in a press conference.

Thompson said factual basis for the charges are summarized in a probable cause affidavit, which is on file with the court. 

"According to the rules of the Idaho Supreme Court, that is sealed until Mr. Kohberger is physically back in Latah County and is physically served with the arrest warrant. At that time, we expect that that affidavit will be available to you so you could share the true facts with all of your readers and your watchers and your listeners and all of the people," he said, addressing reporters in the room.

"It's sad to be here but happy to here at the same time," he added.

Kohberger had an initial appearance in front of a judge in Pennsylvania and is being held without bond, Thompson said.

“And the warrant from our magistrate judge here also provides for no bond. We understand that he’s scheduled to be back in court in Pennsylvania next Tuesday afternoon and that a public defender has been appointed for him there,” he said.

Once Kohberger is in Idaho, he is expected to make an initial appearance before a magistrate and further hearings will be scheduled.

CNN's Elizabeth Joseph contributed reporting to this post.