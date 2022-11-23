Authorities are scheduled to provide a Wednesday afternoon update into the fatal stabbing of four University of Idaho students as police sift through what could be key video evidence and more than 700 tips that have arrived in the 10 days since the bodies were found.

After investigators opened a video submission portal, substantial information flowed in, Idaho State Police spokesperson Aaron Snell said.

“Now, it’s a matter of processing all of that and gleaning what we can out of (the videos),” he said, adding it’s unclear how many recordings have been submitted.

Still, authorities are no closer to naming a suspect, though investigators have interviewed more than 90 people and are making progress, he said.

They’re also working to cobble together a timeline from tips and other information in hopes that understanding the sequence of events will help them home in on important leads, he said.

The bodies of Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21, were found November 13 after police were called to their rental home in Moscow, a short walk south of campus, officials have said. The victims had been stabbed to death, a coroner said.

Wednesday afternoon’s news conference is expected to provide details.