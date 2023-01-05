Trash from Kohberger family residence in Pennsylvania helped Idaho with DNA testing
From CNN's Elizabeth Joseph
Trash recovered from the Kohberger family residence by Pennsylvania law enforcement and sent to the Idaho State Lab for DNA testing was used to help investigators narrow down Bryan Kohberger as the suspect in the Idaho student murders, according to court documents released Thursday.
“On December 27, 2022, Pennsylvania Agents recovered the trash from the Kohberger family residence located in Albrightsville, PA. That evidence was sent to the Idaho State Lab for testing,” the document says.
The next day “the Idaho State Lab reported that a DNA profile obtained from the trash” matched a tan leather knife sheath found “laying on the bed” of one of the victims.
“On December 28, 2022, the Idaho State Lab reported that a DNA profile obtained from the trash and the DNA profile obtained from the sheath, identified a male as not being excluded as the biological father of Suspect Profile,” the document says.
“At least 99.9998% of the male population would be expected to be excluded from the possibility of being the suspect's biological father.”
38 min ago
Court documents publicly released in University of Idaho murders case
From CNN's Elizabeth Joseph
Court documents – including the probable cause order – in the state case against Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students, have been publicly released.
CNN is going through them now.
1 min ago
NYT: Suspect got a new license plate 5 days after the Idaho killings
From CNN's Elizabeth Joseph
Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the stabbing deaths of four Idaho university students, received a new license plate for his white Hyundai Elantra five days after the mid-November murders, the New York Times is reporting, citing licensing documents Washington state released Wednesday.
“The licensing documents in Washington State show that the vehicle driven by the suspect, Bryan Kohberger, was a white Hyundai Elantra, the type of vehicle that investigators had been seeking in recent weeks,” the Times reports.
CNN has contacted the Washington State Department of Licensing and has not been able to identify an attorney for Kohberger.
59 min ago
What we still don’t know about the suspect in the Idaho college student killings
From CNN's Dakin Andone
Authorities have yet to release key details such as whether the suspect knew the victims to what his alleged motive might have been and what finally prompted his arrest.
The probable cause affidavit – the legal document used to justify Kohberger’s arrest and obtain a warrant – remains sealed until he is returned to Idaho, where he faces four counts of first-degree murder as well as a felony burglary charge, per Latah County, Idaho, prosecutors.
Here are a few of the key details that remain unknown.
The suspect’s relationship to the victims
Authorities have not said publicly whether Kohberger knew any of the victims. He lived in the area, police indicated. He was a PhD student in the criminal justice program at Washington State University’s campus in Pullman, about a 15-minute drive west of Moscow.
The suspect’s alleged motive
Investigators also have yet to give any indication of why Kohberger allegedly carried out the stabbings.
In the days since his arrest, there has been a heavy focus Kohberger’s study of criminal justice and criminology as a Washington State University student – a detail a former senior FBI profiler called “very interesting.”
“We have had other cases where offenders have been in areas of study that more or less prepare them to commit a crime,” Mary Ellen O’Toole told CNN on Sunday. If he is guilty, Kohberger’s “area of study is not a result of cause and effect,” she stressed, noting studying the criminal mind did not “cause him to do this.”
How the suspect stayed free for 7 weeks
It’s also unclear why Kohberger wasn’t arrested until more than six weeks after the victims were found dead. Police would not reveal when Kohberger came onto law enforcement’s radar, saying details in the case would be released in time.
Kohberger went home to Pennsylvania for the holidays, public defender Jason LaBar told CNN on Saturday, adding the suspect and his father – who accompanied his son on the cross-country drive – arrived around December 17.
The suspect drove the car to his parents’ house, according to another law enforcement source, who told CNN, “Sometime right before Christmas we were zeroing in on him being in or going to Pennsylvania.”
An FBI surveillance team from the Philadelphia field office had been tracking him for four days in the area where he was arrested, according to two law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation.
CNN’s Jean Casarez, Lauren DelValle, John Miller, Mark Morales, Pamela Brown, Josh Campbell, Elizabeth Joseph, Stephanie Becker, Veronica Miracle, Paul P. Murphy and Stella Chan contributed to this report.
1 hr 28 min ago
Idaho student murders suspect is expected to appear in court for an initial hearing at 12:30 p.m. PT
From CNN’s Stephanie Becker, Veronica Miracle and Jason Kravarik
Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the November murder of four University of Idaho students, will make his initial appearance in court at 12:30 p.m. ET (9:30 a.m. PT).
“The initial appearance hearing in State v. Kohberger will take place today at 9:30 a.m. PT at the Latah County Courthouse,” an updated court statement said.
33 min ago
Here's how authorities located the Idaho student murders suspect
From CNN's Lauren del Valle and Jean Casarez
Investigators focused on Bryan Kohberger as a suspect in the killing of four University of Idaho students after tracing ownership of a white Hyundai Elantra, which had been seen in the area of the November killings, according to two law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation.
His DNA was also matched to genetic material recovered at the home where the students were killed, the sources said.
The suspect recently finished his first semester as a PhD student in the criminal justice program at Washington State University’s campus in Pullman, about a 15-minute drive west of Moscow.
He drove home to Pennsylvania for the holidays accompanied by his father, according to Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar. The father and son arrived around December 17.
An FBI surveillance team tracked Kohberger for four days before his arrest while law enforcement worked with prosecutors to develop enough probable cause to get a warrant, the two law enforcement sources said.
CNN’s Josh Campbell, Jason Kravarik, Ken Tillis, Taylor Romine and Holly Yan contributed to this report.
1 hr 17 min ago
Idaho student murders suspect arrives in state from Pennsylvania
From CNN's Lauren del Valle and Jean Casarez
Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November, has arrived back in Idaho after waiving extradition from his home state of Pennsylvania.
Law enforcement escorted Kohberger to the Latah County Jail on Wednesday night. He was booked on four counts of murder and one count of burglary, according to jail records.
Earlier Wednesday, an online flight tracker showed that the Pennsylvania state police aircraft believed to have been carrying Kohberger had arrived at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport, just across the border in Washington state. A CNN team at the airport saw Idaho law enforcement vehicles on site.
Kohberger was handed over from Monroe County Correctional Facility to Pennsylvania State Police authorities, jail warden Garry Haidle told CNN. State Police would not comment on any prisoner transport, per its policy.
Kohberger was arrested Friday in Pennsylvania, almost seven weeks after Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found fatally stabbed November 13 in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho.
Authorities have yet to release key details in the case, such as whether the suspect knew the victims and what the motive may have been.
The probable-cause affidavit, which would contain information to justify the suspect’s arrest, remains sealed until he appears in an Idaho court.
A court order prohibits the prosecution and defense from commenting beyond public records.
CNN’s Josh Campbell, Jason Kravarik, Ken Tillis, Taylor Romine and Holly Yan contributed to this report.