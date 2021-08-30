Louisiana governor says he "fully expects the death count will go up considerably throughout the day"

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Monday that as search and rescue efforts get underway in the wake of Hurricane Ida, he “fully expects the death count will go up considerably throughout the day.”

“I don’t want to mislead anyone. Robust search and rescue is happening right now and I fully expect that that death count will go up considerably throughout the day,” Edwards told MSNBC Monday.

Over 900 search and rescue personnel from 16 different states, plus the Louisiana National Guard, are on the ground assisting with the effort, which began around 3:00 a.m. this morning, Edwards said.

The governor said the storm made landfall “very much as advertised” and brought catastrophic wind and rain.

The amount of surge and rain Ida pushed into the state caused severe flooding, Edwards said. The governor said there are people still sheltering on the second floor of their homes and in attics.

Edwards said the amount of debris and standing water is making it difficult for first responders to access the hardest hit areas.

He said almost all of southeast Louisiana is without power and that all eight major transmission lines that feed electricity into the greater New Orleans area have failed.

“We are waiting for an update from Entergy and the Public Service Commission. I know that they are looking very hard to figure out how to power up as much as possible, focusing on the most critical infrastructure and that’s our hospitals,” Edwards said.

Edwards said the levee system “performed extremely well.”

“If we had to deal with a failed levee system this morning, it would be completely unimaginable and thank goodness that is not what we are dealing with today,” he said.