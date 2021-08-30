National Weather Service New Orleans urges residents to "shelter in place"

Entergy Louisiana said some of its customers could be without power for weeks. And the storm surge of up to 15 feet and winds as strong as 150 mph could leave parts of southeast Louisiana "uninhabitable for weeks or months," according to a local hurricane statement from the NWS New Orleans.
27 min ago
Deputies in Louisiana's Lafourche Parish "searching for those who need help"
From CNN’s Gregory Lemos
In the wake of Hurricane Ida, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) said it has deployed its deputies “in full force” to find people in need of help.
“Hurricane Ida has caused catastrophic damage in Lafourche Parish. Deputies have been deployed in full force today responding to emergencies, searching for those who need help, and helping clear roads,” the department said in a tweet Monday.
According to LPSO, cell phone service and phone lines remain out of service, including 911 and the Sheriff’s Office.
“Thousands of you have not heard from loved ones in many hours and are concerned about the welfare. We are spread out throughout the parish seeking to find anyone in need of help,” LPSO said.
The tweet acknowledged those who evacuated are likely anxious to get home to survey the damage and assist other impacted residents.
“Today is not that day. Parish officials will be making an announcement about reentry in the near future, but it will not be today,” LPSO said.
A curfew remains in effect “and will be strictly enforced,” the sheriff’s office added.
36 min ago
Hospitals damaged and roadways closed after Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana Sunday
From CNN's Madeline Holcombe
Hurricane Ida slammed Louisiana with devastating force as a Category 4 hurricane Sunday. Although Ida has now weakened to a tropical storm, resources to help those affected have been impacted.
Hospital staff are relying on generators to keep life-saving machines running and sleeping on air mattresses in their workplaces. New Orleans 9-1-1 reported technical difficulties amid power outages as of Monday morning, encouraging anyone experiencing an emergency to find their nearest fire station or approach the nearest officer.
Two of the three hospitals in Lafourche Parish sustained damage in Sunday's epic storm, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre told CNN.
A portion of the roof of The Lady of the Sea General Hospital in Galliano was ripped off as Ida came ashore, Webre told CNN's Pamela Brown. The county was also forced to relocate its emergency operations center to a different building after the first building's roof began to leak Sunday, Webre told CNN.
Hospitals dealing with storm damage and attending to victims of the hurricane were largely already stretched by the Covid-19 pandemic.
"Before going into this storm, our hospital was already almost at capacity," Ochsner Health System's Dr. Derek Smith told CNN. "We know the coming hours are going to be even more of a test."
The hospital, which is near New Orleans, is running on generators, and staff there have been locked in – sleeping on air mattresses and working around the clock to care for patients, Smith said.
Hattiesburg, Mississippi, hadn't yet felt the worst of Ida when Mayor Toby Barker spoke to CNN Sunday night, but officials there were bracing for damage from the storm and stress on their hospitals.
"We know that both our hospitals are at capacity because of Covid, and we really need everyone tonight just to make good decisions," Barker said.
The storm has also impacted access for rescuers to get in and residents to get out.
The Kerner Swing Bridge in Jefferson Parish was hit by a barge Sunday as Ida beat down on Louisiana, according to the parish government, prompting officials to warn residents it may not be safe to drive across.
"Any residents that may still be in Lafitte are advised to not attempt to drive on this bridge. We do not believe it is structurally safe," Jefferson Parish tweeted.
And due to fallen trees on the roadway, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development shut down about 22 miles of Interstate 10, a major thoroughfare that transits the state east to west.
In Lafourche Parish, every road was impassible Sunday night, Webre told CNN.
40 min ago
CNN meteorologist: Ida was 256 times more potentially damaging than a Category 1 storm
Hurricane Ida has now weakened to become Tropical Storm Ida, but it has wrecked havoc in parts of Louisiana already.
CNN's Chad Myers put the wind damage in perspective.
"A Category 1, we're going to call it one times multiplier. It's a ... 75-mph storm. You get to a Category 3, it's 30 times more powerful and potential for damage than a Category 1," he said.
"Ida was 256 times more potential damage than a Category 1, 75-mph storm. That's what people are waking up to today. When we get pictures, we're not going to like them," Myers added.
Ida was still a big storm "as it was moving on shore because it was running over water. It was running over the swamps and the ditches," he said. "It's not any cooler than the ocean or the Gulf of Mexico. That's why the storm did not slow down like a typical landfalling hurricane that does hit land."
As Ida moves northward as a Category 1 storm, it has "switched from a damage surge maker, a wind-damage maker, now to a rainmaker and a flood event." Myers said as he outlined what to expect next.
The worst of the eye wall was over Grand Isle. That area may have significant damage
Tornado watch is still in effect. Tornadoes are still possible today.
A lot of rainfall — maybe 4 to 6 inches of rain still to be expected.
Watch:
1 hr 10 min ago
Hurricane Ida slammed Louisiana Sunday. Here's where things stand now.
From CNN's Madeline Holcombe
Hurricane Ida slammed Louisiana with devastating force as a Category 4 hurricane Sunday, leaving at least one person dead and more than one million customers without power as it flooded homes, ripped off roofs and trapped residents in dangerous rising waters.
While the scope of the damage won't be clear until day breaks Monday and teams can assess the chaos, initial reports indicate the situation for many residents who stayed behind is dire.
The storm slowed after it made landfall around 1 p.m. ET Sunday near Port Fourchon, delivering catastrophic winds and torrential rains for hours.
Ida weakened to a tropical storm early Monday with sustained winds of 60 mph and the continued threat of life-threatening flash flooding.
"We've suffered flooding before. We suffered storms before. But I've never seen water like this in my life. It just hit us in the worst way possible and it was such a massive storm that it just totally devastated us," said Tim Kerner Jr, mayor of Jean Lafitte, south of New Orleans.
Levees were overtopped in his city and residents were forced to their roofs, waiting for rescue boats to arrive, Kerner said.
"We're going to make sure we get as many boats as possible," to assist with rescues, he said, adding that boats were ready to move in as soon as the weather broke. "It really breaks your heart when you know those people and you can't get to those people."
Ida slammed into Louisiana on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, tying with 2020's Hurricane Laura and the Last Island Hurricane of 1856 as the strongest ever to hit the state.
Entergy Louisiana said some of its customers could be without power for weeks. And the storm surge of up to 15 feet and winds as strong as 150 mph could leave parts of southeast Louisiana "uninhabitable for weeks or months," according to a local hurricane statement from the National Weather Service in New Orleans
1 hr 23 min ago
More than 1 million left without power following powerful hurricane
From CNN's Alta Spells
Nearly half the customers in the state of Louisiana are without power this morning after Tropical Storm Ida rammed into the state's coast as a powerful category 4 hurricane on Sunday.
As of 5:30 a.m. ET, Poweroutage.us reports 1,017,535 outages across Louisiana. Most of the outages are concentrated in the southeastern part of the state.
In neighboring Mississippi, 103,023 customers in the southwest part of the state are waking up without any power, according to Poweroutage.us.
Top Areas by Outages
Louisiana 1,017,535
Mississippi 103,023
1 hr 22 min ago
Ida boosted by saturated soils following higher than average rainfall
From CNN's Pedram Javaheri
New Orleans and southern Louisiana have had more rain so far this year than they normally do on average.
This means the soil is saturated to the point that it essentially acts like the Gulf of Mexico, said CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri.
Moisture fuels the storm and the wet soils helped Ida to maintain hurricane strength for several hours after landfall, he said.
This is known as the "brown ocean effect," a phenomenon that affects around 20% of tropical storm systems, explained Javaheri.
"Still maintaining hurricane strength really speaks volumes as far as how intense of a storm we're dealing with," he said.
"This is among the strongest storms you'll ever see make landfall across the US."
1 hr 34 min ago
Ida weakens to a tropical storm with life-threatening flash flooding continuing Monday
From CNN's Michael Guy
Ida has weakened to a tropical storm with sustained winds of 60 mph.
The primary hazard throughout Monday will be life-threatening flash flooding, but dangerous storm surges, damaging winds and tornadoes continue to be threats.
The storm surge warning has been discontinued from Morgan City to Grand Isle, Louisiana. The hurricane and tropical storm warnings have been discontinued west of Grand Isle, Louisiana.
All remaining areas under a hurricane warning have been replaced with a tropical storm warning and stretch from Grand Isle to the mouth of the Pearl River.
This includes Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas and the New Orleans metro.