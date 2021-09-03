At least 25 people have died and 6 are missing in New Jersey, governor's office says
At least 25 people have died and six are missing in New Jersey after the remnants of Hurricane Ida pummeled cities in the East, Alyana Alfaro, Gov. Phil Murphy's press secretary, told CNN Friday morning.
That marks an increase of two deaths from what the governor reported Thursday and raised the regional death toll to 48.
Details about the two deaths and six missing people are expected to be released by Murphy’s office later in the day, Alfaro said.
About 4.5 million people in the Northeast remained under flood warnings Friday morning, mostly in northeastern New Jersey, as rainwater flows into larger creeks, streams, and rivers. Some rivers in the Northeast are forecast to remain above flood stage into the weekend, though many are already receding.
Millions in the Northeast remain under flood warnings Friday morning
President Biden approved an emergency declaration for New York and New Jersey late Thursday night after at least 39 people died in those two states alone as remnants of Hurricane Ida unleashed deadly flooding from Virginia to New England.
Of the dozens killed in the East, many died in flooded homes – including many in flooded basements – or while overtaken by water in or outside their vehicles.
"We have to start from scratch as we are mourning," Amrita Bhagwandin of Queens, New York, told CNN's Chris Cuomo on Thursday. "We have to see how we can move on in the most graceful way here. Because this– if you see the situation here, it's very unsafe, very unlivable. Death is upon us."
Bhagwandin's home sustained serious damage in the flood, but her biggest heartbreak was losing her neighbors, a mother and a son, she said.
Bhagwandin's husband, Sahadeo, said that their neighborhood has had flooding issues before. And officials may come through during times of disaster, but the residents there need more action.
"We need a lot of help in this neighborhood and over the years we have been neglected. I came here in 2003, and since 2003 to 2021, we're getting flooding and nothing has been done," Sahadeo Bhagwandin said. "We have several projects that were completed in this block but it is not resolving the issue we have."
Biden will travel to Louisiana today to survey damage from Hurricane Ida
President Biden is headed to Louisiana on Friday to survey damage from Hurricane Ida, after almost a week of the deadly storm ravaging the eastern half of the United States.
The White House has said Biden would survey storm damage and meet with state and local officials. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday that the President would travel to New Orleans and is expected to meet with Louisiana Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, among other officials.
In the last few days, the storm pummeled the East Coast, triggering flash floods and tornadoes across the Northeast. There have been at least 45 deaths in Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Virginia caused by floods.