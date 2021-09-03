US
The latest on Ida's aftermath

By Melissa Mahtani and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 5:24 p.m. ET, September 3, 2021
3 hr 28 min ago

Gas station worker says people have pulled guns on him while waiting for gasoline

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

A gas station worker in New Orleans said some people have pulled guns on him while waiting in long lines to get gasoline after Hurricane Ida ripped through the area this week.

Abdullah Hummus, the gas station owner's son, sat with a gun himself as he oversaw residents filling up gasoline tanks.

"There have been multiple incidents where people have pulled guns on us for very belligerent reasons — waiting in line too long, thinking we're ripping them off. We're actually one of the only gas stations in the greater New Orleans area that's charging the exact same prices that we've been charging before the hurricane, during the pandemic," Hummus told CNN's Adrienne Broaddus.

He said that right after Hurricane Ida passed, a person tried to shoot through the window to rob the store, but they have bulletproof glass.  

"We've been giving out free ice, free water, multiple days and we're trying our best to help the community in every aspect that we can because that's what New Orleans is about: resilience, helping each other out, mutual relationship. ... We're really trying our best to keep peace and order, but our best is not enough right now," he added.

The station never ran out of gas overall, but only has premium right now. Every few hours, a truck comes with a load of regular gasoline, he said, and police need to escort it off the highway. The gas station's generators have shut off every few hours, and it takes about 30 minutes to restart them.

Watch the interview here:

3 hr 29 min ago

New York City working on financial aid for homeowners impacted by Ida

From CNN’s Mirna Asharif

Residents sort through items damaged and destroyed by flooding on Thursday, September 2, in the Flushing neighborhood of Queens, New York City.
Residents sort through items damaged and destroyed by flooding on Thursday, September 2, in the Flushing neighborhood of Queens, New York City.

New York City is working on rolling out financial aid for homeowners and small businesses impacted by Ida, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced in a news conference Friday.

The aid will be coordinated by way of pop-up, one-stop shops, agencies on the ground, and a small business hotline, he said, but didn’t mention when the financial aid will be made available to those who need it.

"It's going to be a variety of tools that are made available, direct financial aid for homeowners and business owners, legal assistance," de Blasio said. 

"We're going to work closely with the federal government and the state."

3 hr 35 min ago

About 4.5 million people in the Northeast are still under flood warnings

From CNN's Monica Garrett

Route 206 stands partially flooded as a result of the remnants of Hurricane Ida in Somerville, New Jersey, on Thursday, September 2. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
Route 206 stands partially flooded as a result of the remnants of Hurricane Ida in Somerville, New Jersey, on Thursday, September 2. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)

Around 4.5 million people in the Northeast remain under flood warnings this morning, with another two million people under a flood advisory.

The bulk of the warnings are posted for northeastern New Jersey and also dotted around swollen rivers throughout the Northeast where ongoing major flooding continues. Advisories are located in southern Connecticut, where minor flooding remains.

Nearly a dozen river gauges remain in major or moderate flood stage in northern New Jersey Friday morning, with most locations cresting today, if not already receding. Some rivers in the Northeast are forecast to remain above flood stage into the weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, a flood warning is issued when flooding is imminent or occurring. A flood advisory is issued when flooding is not expected to be bad enough to issue a warning. However, it may cause significant inconvenience, and if caution is not exercised, it could lead to situations that may threaten life or property.

 

4 hr 25 min ago

Following Ida, New York City launches program to deal with rain and extreme weather

From CNN’s Mirna Alsharif

People stand at a flooded subway entrance as they debate wading through high water caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, in Queens, New York, on September 1. (Anthony Behar/Sipa US/AP)
People stand at a flooded subway entrance as they debate wading through high water caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, in Queens, New York, on September 1. (Anthony Behar/Sipa US/AP)

Following historic rainfall across New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio on Friday announced the NYC Climate-Driven Rain Response, a series of initiatives the city will undertake to help the city deal with extreme weather.

The initiative will focus on warning systems, protecting people living in basement-level homes and the creation of a 30-day extreme weather response task force, which will put together a new set of protocols and policies by climate week, he said.

The mayor said New Yorkers didn’t know they’d experience “shocking and unprecedented rainfall.” 

"We had a one-hour period Wednesday night that set the all-time record for a single hour in the history, the recorded history of New York City … We had set a previous record a few weeks earlier for the most rainfall in an hour, (but) this new record is much, much higher," he said. 

"We have to change what we do across the board, we need to change our entire mindset because we're being dealt a very different hand of cards now," he added.

The system of warnings will include...

  • Travel bans
  • Evacuations
  • Requiring people to clear the streets.

This system can include first responders going door-to-door and getting people out of their homes, de Blasio said. 

People living in basement apartments may expect to receive specific cell phone alerts ahead of storms about the vulnerabilities they face and to be evacuated from their homes, he added.

De Blasio did not say how soon these changes will be implemented.

"We're going to, in particular, focus on a different kind of warning, a much more severe kind of warning and a much more severe set of actions," said de Blasio. "We now understand that this kind of radical, sudden change in weather is beyond the understanding, beyond the reach of any of our typical measuring tools. Things are happening that projections can't track with accuracy or consistency, which means we have to assume the worst in a way we never have before."

 

5 hr 32 min ago

Ohio will deploy National Guard soldiers to Louisiana

From CNN’s Amanda Watts

Members of the Ohio National Guard arrive ahead of protests at the Ohio Statehouse on Wednesday, January 20, in Columbus, Ohio. (Jason Whitman/NurPhoto/Getty Images)
Members of the Ohio National Guard arrive ahead of protests at the Ohio Statehouse on Wednesday, January 20, in Columbus, Ohio. (Jason Whitman/NurPhoto/Getty Images)

Ohio will deploy 250 National Guard soldiers to Louisiana to help the region hit by Hurricane Ida, according to a statement from the governor’s office. 

The statement from the office of Gov. Mike DeWine said the soldiers were requested by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards.   

The soldiers will be placed on active duty on Sept. 8 and will be deployed for roughly three weeks. While there, soldiers “will be providing general-purpose support during the relief mission,” the statement added.

A majority of the National Guard will be activated from the 112th Transportation Battalion (North Canton), the 1485th Transportation Company (Coshocton), and the 1486th Transportation Company (Mansfield), the statement said. 

Ohio joins several other states, including North Carolina and Missouri, that have sent National Guard troops to help the region ravaged by the Category 4 storm. 

 

5 hr 43 min ago

Biden is heading to Louisiana today. Here's what's on his schedule.

President Joe Biden speaks from the White House on September 3. (Susan Walsh/AP)
President Joe Biden speaks from the White House on September 3. (Susan Walsh/AP)

President Biden is traveling to Louisiana today, five days after Hurricane Ida made landfall in the state. He's scheduled to arrive in New Orleans just after 1 p.m. ET.

The President will first travel to St. John Parish's Emergency Operations Center in LaPlace, Louisiana, for a briefing with local leaders at 2:15 p.m. ET, according to the White House schedule. After that, he'll tour a neighborhood in LaPlace and speak about his administration’s response to the hurricane.

Around 5 p.m. ET, Biden will take an aerial tour of communities damaged in Hurricane Ida, including Laffite, Grand Isle, Port Fourchon and Lafourche Parish.

He'll finish his day by meeting with local leaders in Galliano, Louisiana.

5 hr 48 min ago

New Jersey announces $10 million in grants for small businesses affected by Ida

From CNN’s Mirna Alsharif

Gov. Phil Murphy speaks in Millburn, New Jersey, on September 3. (WABC)
Gov. Phil Murphy speaks in Millburn, New Jersey, on September 3. (WABC)

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced a $10 million dollar grant program for small businesses affected by Ida.

"If you have been crushed and you can prove it, you're eligible," Murphy said Friday, encouraging business owners to document damages with photos and receipts.

"Help is coming, I know this is the absolute thing that you all needed in the small business community, probably any of us needed, after a year and a half of long struggle against the pandemic."

The money will be made available through the New Jersey Economic Development authority and will provide anywhere from $1,000 to $5,000 per business, he said.

Additional details on the grant program will be available next week.

6 hr 29 min ago

Louisiana power company releases timeline for power restoration

From CNN’s Amanda Watts

 

A storm-damaged neighborhood in Covington, Louisiana, is pictured during sunset on August 31. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
A storm-damaged neighborhood in Covington, Louisiana, is pictured during sunset on August 31. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Cleco Power has released a restoration timeline for customers to get power back, five days after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana. 

The company estimated that many impacted areas will have power by Friday, according to a post on Facebook. Many subdivisions in St. Tammany Parish had their power restored on Thursday, the company said.  

Cleco Power said “If you do not see your area listed, we do not have information available for the area at this time.”

Cleco released the following estimates:

Abita Springs: 

  • High water impeded crews from working in the center of town. In town should be 50% restored today.

Mandeville:

  • Chateau Village — today
  • Cedarwood Village — today
  • Beau West — today
  • Beau Rivage — today
  • Beau Chene — today
  • The commercial area on Hwy 22 East of Cedarwood Drive — today
  • Chapel Creek apartments — today
  • Penn’s Chapel Place — today
  • Section of Greenleaves off of Hwy 190 — today
  • Old Golden Shores – 80% of customers’ power today
  • Lakewood Heights – 80% of customers’ power today
  • Commercial area on Causeway Blvd and Florida Street — today

Covington: 

  • Angelic Estates subdivision and Soelle Drive – 90% of customers’ power today
  • 19th Ave and Jefferson St. area — remaining 50% of customers’ power today

Madisonville:

These subdivisions have an estimated time of return of today:

  • Southdown
  • Arbor Walk
  • Natchez Trace
  • Palm Courts
  • Madison Farms
  • Heritage Oaks
  • Faubourg Coquille
  • Myrtle Grove
  • Post Oak Landing
  • Les Bois
  • Tchefuncte Park
  • Spring Haven 
  • St. Tammany West Multiplex 
  • Black River Estates 

Goodbee:

These areas have an estimated time of return of today:

  • The Willows
  • Willow Bend
  • Fox Branch
  • Deer Cross 

Lacombe:

  • 98% of downtown/in town — today
6 hr 48 min ago

New York Federal Emergency Declaration approved, governor says

From CNN's Elizabeth Joseph

A building in Queens, New York, is damaged on September 2. Some of the occupants were killed when several feet of water collapsed the wall to their basement apartment and flooded it. (Mark Lennihan/AP)
A building in Queens, New York, is damaged on September 2. Some of the occupants were killed when several feet of water collapsed the wall to their basement apartment and flooded it. (Mark Lennihan/AP)

The Federal Emergency Declaration request for 14 downstate counties across New York following widespread damage caused by Hurricane Ida’s remnants has been approved by President Biden, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced at a news conference Friday morning.

“I’m very happy that’s going to bring in resources to help with evacuation and shelter support. We’re also working with FEMA, the White House, and our delegation to ensure that we get everything that New Yorkers need.” she said.

CNN reported earlier that Biden approved an emergency declaration for New York and New Jersey late Thursday night after at least 39 people died in those two states alone as remnants of Hurricane Ida unleashed deadly flooding from Virginia to New England.