Gas station worker says people have pulled guns on him while waiting for gasoline

A gas station worker in New Orleans said some people have pulled guns on him while waiting in long lines to get gasoline after Hurricane Ida ripped through the area this week.

Abdullah Hummus, the gas station owner's son, sat with a gun himself as he oversaw residents filling up gasoline tanks.

"There have been multiple incidents where people have pulled guns on us for very belligerent reasons — waiting in line too long, thinking we're ripping them off. We're actually one of the only gas stations in the greater New Orleans area that's charging the exact same prices that we've been charging before the hurricane, during the pandemic," Hummus told CNN's Adrienne Broaddus.

He said that right after Hurricane Ida passed, a person tried to shoot through the window to rob the store, but they have bulletproof glass.

"We've been giving out free ice, free water, multiple days and we're trying our best to help the community in every aspect that we can because that's what New Orleans is about: resilience, helping each other out, mutual relationship. ... We're really trying our best to keep peace and order, but our best is not enough right now," he added.

The station never ran out of gas overall, but only has premium right now. Every few hours, a truck comes with a load of regular gasoline, he said, and police need to escort it off the highway. The gas station's generators have shut off every few hours, and it takes about 30 minutes to restart them.

