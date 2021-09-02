First responders continue to safely evacuate people from the New York City subway system after “a historic and challenging night for the region, our customers and transit workers,” the acting chair and CEO of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), Janno Lieber, said in a statement.

It’s unclear how many trains still need to be evacuated.

Janno said the torrential rains hitting New York have caused massive amounts of water to enter subways and flood roads.

“New Yorkers should not attempt to travel until further notice,” Janno added. “We will be deploying maximum pump capacity and surging workers into the system when it's safe so that as this epic storm abates service can be restored as soon as possible."

There is very limited subway service at this time and limited bus service as well.

Commuter trains have also been impacted. The Metro-North Railroad completely suspended all train service on all lines for safety reasons and Long Island Rail Road service shut down after trains reached their final destinations, according to the MTA.