US
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Ida triggers massive flooding across Northeast

By Joshua Berlinger and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 1:29 AM ET, Thu September 2, 2021
9 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
7 min ago

People are being evacuated from New York City subway stations

From CNN’s Mark Morales

First responders continue to safely evacuate people from the New York City subway system after “a historic and challenging night for the region, our customers and transit workers,” the acting chair and CEO of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), Janno Lieber, said in a statement.

It’s unclear how many trains still need to be evacuated.

Janno said the torrential rains hitting New York have caused massive amounts of water to enter subways and flood roads.

“New Yorkers should not attempt to travel until further notice,” Janno added. “We will be deploying maximum pump capacity and surging workers into the system when it's safe so that as this epic storm abates service can be restored as soon as possible." 

There is very limited subway service at this time and limited bus service as well.

Commuter trains have also been impacted. The Metro-North Railroad completely suspended all train service on all lines for safety reasons and Long Island Rail Road service shut down after trains reached their final destinations, according to the MTA.

19 min ago

New York City issues travel ban for all non-emergency vehicles due to severe weather

From CNN's Paul Murphy

All non-emergency vehicles are banned from New York City's streets until 5 a.m. Eastern Time due to severe weather that's caused widespread flooding across the city, city authorities said on Twitter.

30 min ago

No reports of significant or critical injuries at this time in New York City

From CNN's Mark Morales

There are no reports of significant or critical injuries at this time in New York City due to the massive storm that has hit the city, according to the New York City Fire Department (FDNY).

The FDNY doesn’t yet have total numbers on how many people have been rescued but units have been deployed throughout the city. They have been removing people from flooded roadways and from subways in Manhattan.

31 min ago

Flash flood emergency extended for New York City until 3 a.m.

The flash flood emergency that covers much of northern New Jersey and southern New York has been extended until 3 a.m. Eastern Time. Widespread flash flooding is occurring, water rescues are taking place, and rain continues to fall. 

The flash flood emergency includes:

  • Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey
  • Essex County in northeastern New Jersey
  • Hudson County in northeastern New Jersey
  • Passaic County in northeastern New Jersey
  • Union County in northeastern New Jersey
  • Bronx County in southeastern New York
  • Kings (Brooklyn) County in southeastern New York
  • New York (Manhattan) County in southeastern New York
  • Queens County in southeastern New York
  • Richmond (Staten Island) County in southeastern New York
  • Southern Westchester County in southeastern New York
37 min ago

Authorities in Trenton, New Jersey are advising some residents to evacuate by 8 a.m. ET

The City of Trenton, New Jersey, has advised residents in the Island neighborhood to evacuate by 8 a.m. ET due to rising flood waters. 

40 min ago

Mayor of Passaic, New Jersey, says authorities are retrieving bodies in flood waters

From CNN's Alta Spells

Passaic, New Jersey, Mayor Hector Lora declared a state of emergency due to the massive, deadly flooding in his city.

"We have too many places where the flooding has gotten so bad that cars are stuck and we have bodies underwater, we are now retrieving bodies," he said in a video posted to Facebook. "All restaurants, all businesses need to shut down, there should be nobody going out to go to restaurants or businesses or trying to travel in this weather, it is extremely dangerous right now. We are doing retrieval of bodies because of the storm."

47 min ago

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency due to the storm current lashing the state.

Hochul told CNN's Don Lemon it is "not safe for people to be out" and that New York is in a "very dire situation."

“Our subway system has effectively shut down. Every line is either limited or suspended due to the excess of water, so we want people to stay away from there,” she said.

Water rescue teams are ready to be deployed where necessary and tree crews are on the ground equipped to work with potential downed power lines, Hochul said.

“We literally deployed assets starting this morning in anticipation of this, but this is far more than anyone really expected," Hochul said. “We can take all the precautions in advance, and we did deploy our assets to be on the ground in anticipation, but mother nature will do whatever she wants, and she is really angry tonight.
57 min ago

State of emergency issued in New York City

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency in New York City Wednesday night as rain from the remnants of Ida pounds the city.

In a series of tweets, de Blasio asks residents to stay off city streets, and says an estimated 5,300 customers have lost power 

“We’re enduring an historic weather event tonight with record breaking rain across the city, brutal flooding and dangerous conditions on our roads”, de Blasio said.

 

In a follow up tweet the mayor urged people to stay off the streets and let first responders and emergency services “get their work done.”

 “If you’re thinking of going outside, don’t. Stay off the subways. Stay off the roads. Don’t drive into these heavy waters. Stay inside.” De Blasio said.

1 hr 7 min ago

Biden will deliver remarks on Hurricane Ida

From CNN's Allie Malloy, Madeline Holcombe and Jason Hanna

President Biden is expected to deliver remarks today on the administration’s response to Hurricane Ida.

Biden will visit Louisiana on Friday to survey storm damage and meet with state and local officials, the White House said.

More than 985,000 homes and businesses in Louisiana and more than 30,000 in Mississippi were without power Wednesday, according to PowerOutage.US.

Some parishes have warned residents that the power outages could last at least a month as the state recovers from now-Post-Tropical Cyclone Ida, which made landfall Sunday in Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane and contributed to at least five confirmed deaths — three in Louisiana and two in Mississippi.

Another person died in Maryland after the remnants of Ida flooded an apartment complex Wednesday, according to Montgomery County officials. A 19-year-old man was found dead, but the cause of death has not been confirmed, Montgomery County Police Department spokesperson Casandra Durham told CNN.