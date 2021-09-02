1 person has died in the flooding in Passaic, New Jersey, says mayor
From CNN's Alta Spells
At least one person was killed in the flash flooding that inundated the New Jersey city of Passaic, Mayor Hector Lora said.
Lora told CNN's Don Lemon the body of an elderly man in his seventies was retrieved from floodwaters. The vehicle the man was riding in was overtaken by water and firefighters were swept under it, making it nearly impossible for them to reach the man.
Firefighters were able to rescue two other individuals from the vehicle, according to the mayor.
7 min ago
It will likely stop raining in New York City as the rainfall moves northeast
From CNN Meteorologist Brandon Miller
The band of extremely heavy rain that dumped record rainfall and brought flash floods to New Jersey and New York City is currently stretching from eastern Long Island into eastern Connecticut. One-hour rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches are being indicated on radar in this area.
The rain in New York City appears to be ending.
Over the next several hours, this band will move into Rhode Island and Massachusetts, bringing potential dangerous flooding to other cities, like Providence and Boston.
13 min ago
How much water fell in New York City? Here's an estimate
From CNN Meteorologist Brandon Miller
Between 7 p.m. and midnight Eastern time, 6.8 inches (173 millimeters) of rain fell over Central Park.
Assuming that amount of rain fell equally over the 302 square miles (782 square kilometers) that make up all five boroughs of New York City — which may not actually be the case — then it would mean a whopping 35 billion gallons (132 billion liters) of water fell on the city between 7 p.m. and midnight.
Whatever the actual amount is, there is so much rain that the National Weather Service's New York City office is warning residents to stay off the streets.
15 min ago
All New Jersey Transit rail service is suspended due to extreme weather
From CNN’s Keith Allen
All New Jersey Transit rail service, with the exception of the Atlantic City Rail Line, has been suspended due to the extreme weather conditions caused by the remnants of Ida, the transit service posted on their official website.
All light rail and buses “are subject to suspensions, detours and delays,” due to the heavy rains and flooding that lashed the area Wednesday night, NJ Transit said.
31 min ago
1 person was killed in a partial building wall collapse in Queens
From CNN's Liam Reilly
One person died when the side wall of a building in Queens partially collapsed, according to the New York Fire Department.
The FDNY said it responded to reports of a water leak and removed one individual who was transported to Queens general hospital. A second patient was pronounced dead on scene.
The FDNY could not comment directly on what caused the partial collapse.
18 min ago
People are being evacuated from New York City subway stations
From CNN’s Mark Morales
First responders continue to safely evacuate people from the New York City subway system after “a historic and challenging night for the region, our customers and transit workers,” the acting chair and CEO of the Metropolitan Transit Authority, Janno Lieber, said in a statement.
It’s unclear how many trains still need to be evacuated.
Janno said the torrential rains have caused massive amounts of water to enter subways.
“New Yorkers should not attempt to travel until further notice,” Janno said. “We will be deploying maximum pump capacity and surging workers into the system when it's safe so that as this epic storm abates service can be restored as soon as possible."
There is very limited subway and bus service at this time.
Commuter trains have also been affected. Metro-North Railroad completely suspended all train service on all lines for safety reasons and Long Island Rail Road service shut down after trains reached their final destinations, according to the MTA.
54 min ago
New York City issues travel ban for all non-emergency vehicles due to severe weather
From CNN's Paul Murphy
All non-emergency vehicles are banned from New York City's streets until 5 a.m. Eastern Time due to severe weather that's caused widespread flooding across the city, city authorities said on Twitter.
26 min ago
No reports of significant or critical injuries at this time in New York City
From CNN's Mark Morales
There are no reports of significant or critical injuries at this time in New York City due to the massive storm that has hit the city, according to the New York City Fire Department (FDNY).
The FDNY doesn’t yet have total numbers on how many people have been rescued but units have been deployed throughout the city. They have been removing people from flooded roadways and from subways in Manhattan.
27 min ago
Flash flood emergency extended for New York City until 3 a.m.
The flash flood emergency that covers much of northern New Jersey and southern New York has been extended until 3 a.m. Eastern Time. Widespread flash flooding is occurring, water rescues are taking place, and rain continues to fall.
The flash flood emergency includes:
Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey
Essex County in northeastern New Jersey
Hudson County in northeastern New Jersey
Passaic County in northeastern New Jersey
Union County in northeastern New Jersey
Bronx County in southeastern New York
Kings (Brooklyn) County in southeastern New York
New York (Manhattan) County in southeastern New York
Queens County in southeastern New York
Richmond (Staten Island) County in southeastern New York
Southern Westchester County in southeastern New York