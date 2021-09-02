At least one person was killed in the flash flooding that inundated the New Jersey city of Passaic, Mayor Hector Lora said.

Lora told CNN's Don Lemon the body of an elderly man in his seventies was retrieved from floodwaters. The vehicle the man was riding in was overtaken by water and firefighters were swept under it, making it nearly impossible for them to reach the man.

Firefighters were able to rescue two other individuals from the vehicle, according to the mayor.