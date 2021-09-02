The City of Trenton, New Jersey, has advised residents in the Island neighborhood to evacuate by 8 a.m. ET due to rising flood waters.
Authorities in Trenton, New Jersey are advising some residents to evacuate by 8 a.m. ET
Mayor of Passaic, New Jersey, says authorities are retrieving bodies in flood waters
Passaic, New Jersey, Mayor Hector Lora declared a state of emergency due to the massive, deadly flooding in his city.
"We have too many places where the flooding has gotten so bad that cars are stuck and we have bodies underwater, we are now retrieving bodies," he said in a video posted to Facebook. "All restaurants, all businesses need to shut down, there should be nobody going out to go to restaurants or businesses or trying to travel in this weather, it is extremely dangerous right now. We are doing retrieval of bodies because of the storm."
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency due to the storm current lashing the state.
Hochul told CNN's Don Lemon it is "not safe for people to be out" and that New York is in a "very dire situation."
“Our subway system has effectively shut down. Every line is either limited or suspended due to the excess of water, so we want people to stay away from there,” she said.
Water rescue teams are ready to be deployed where necessary and tree crews are on the ground equipped to work with potential downed power lines, Hochul said.
“We literally deployed assets starting this morning in anticipation of this, but this is far more than anyone really expected," Hochul said. “We can take all the precautions in advance, and we did deploy our assets to be on the ground in anticipation, but mother nature will do whatever she wants, and she is really angry tonight.
State of emergency issued in New York City
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency in New York City Wednesday night as rain from the remnants of Ida pounds the city.
In a series of tweets, de Blasio asks residents to stay off city streets, and says an estimated 5,300 customers have lost power
“We’re enduring an historic weather event tonight with record breaking rain across the city, brutal flooding and dangerous conditions on our roads”, de Blasio said.
In a follow up tweet the mayor urged people to stay off the streets and let first responders and emergency services “get their work done.”
“If you’re thinking of going outside, don’t. Stay off the subways. Stay off the roads. Don’t drive into these heavy waters. Stay inside.” De Blasio said.
Biden will deliver remarks on Hurricane Ida
President Biden is expected to deliver remarks today on the administration’s response to Hurricane Ida.
Biden will visit Louisiana on Friday to survey storm damage and meet with state and local officials, the White House said.
More than 985,000 homes and businesses in Louisiana and more than 30,000 in Mississippi were without power Wednesday, according to PowerOutage.US.
Some parishes have warned residents that the power outages could last at least a month as the state recovers from now-Post-Tropical Cyclone Ida, which made landfall Sunday in Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane and contributed to at least five confirmed deaths — three in Louisiana and two in Mississippi.
Another person died in Maryland after the remnants of Ida flooded an apartment complex Wednesday, according to Montgomery County officials. A 19-year-old man was found dead, but the cause of death has not been confirmed, Montgomery County Police Department spokesperson Casandra Durham told CNN.