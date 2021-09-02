New Orleans father on Hurricane Ida's aftermath: "We can't live like this"

A New Orleans father described the difficult situation he and his family are facing following the damage caused by Hurricane Ida.

The father and his family are trying their best with the supplies they have and using their car for relief from the heat.

"It has been kind of hard and you know, with a three-month-old baby and no water, no lights, nothing, it ain't easy. We wake up every morning, all morning, crying all day... So it be a little difficult," the father told CNN's Adrienne Broaddus, while holding his baby inside his car at a gas station.

Asked about what his family is doing to make sure they have enough supplies, like food, water and milk, the father said that they had bought supplies ahead of the storm, but "everything is running out now."

"So, 9 out of 10, we're going to have to either find somewhere else to go or leave from New Orleans because we can't live like this," he said.

More than 977,000 homes and businesses in Louisiana were without power Wednesday, according to PowerOutage.US. By Wednesday morning, power had been restored in small portions of eastern and central New Orleans, a map from energy provider Entergy New Orleans showed.

CNN's Madeline Holcombe and Jason Hanna contributed reporting to this post.