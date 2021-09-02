US
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Massive flooding across Northeast

live news

Live

The latest on Afghanistan

Live Updates

Ida triggers massive flooding across Northeast

By Melissa Mahtani, Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner, Joshua Berlinger, Amy Woodyatt, Aditi Sangal, Adam Renton and Ed Upright, CNN

Updated 4:41 p.m. ET, September 2, 2021
80 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
57 min ago

New Orleans father on Hurricane Ida's aftermath: "We can't live like this"

From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury

A New Orleans father described the difficult situation he and his family are facing following the damage caused by Hurricane Ida.

The father and his family are trying their best with the supplies they have and using their car for relief from the heat.

"It has been kind of hard and you know, with a three-month-old baby and no water, no lights, nothing, it ain't easy. We wake up every morning, all morning, crying all day... So it be a little difficult," the father told CNN's Adrienne Broaddus, while holding his baby inside his car at a gas station.

Asked about what his family is doing to make sure they have enough supplies, like food, water and milk, the father said that they had bought supplies ahead of the storm, but "everything is running out now."

"So, 9 out of 10, we're going to have to either find somewhere else to go or leave from New Orleans because we can't live like this," he said.

More than 977,000 homes and businesses in Louisiana were without power Wednesday, according to PowerOutage.US. By Wednesday morning, power had been restored in small portions of eastern and central New Orleans, a map from energy provider Entergy New Orleans showed.

CNN's Madeline Holcombe and Jason Hanna contributed reporting to this post. 

1 hr 10 min ago

Water seen pouring into New York subway station Wednesday night

From CNN's David Williams

Passengers who were stranded on subway stations due to Wednesday night's flooding in New York City continue to share images and videos of their commutes. 

Robert Hedglin captured videos of his challenging trip home from work Wednesday evening thanks to Hurricane Ida.

He said he was stuck underground for more than an hour after his train stopped between the 59th Street and Lexington stops.

Hedglin said he couldn’t get a cab or a bus, so he stopped at a bar to get a drink and dry off until about 12:30 a.m. ET.

See the videos:

1 hr 22 min ago

Biden administration taps emergency oil stockpile while Louisiana gas crisis persists

From CNN's Matt Egan

The Energy Department announced Thursday it will release 1.5 million barrels of crude oil from the nation’s emergency stockpile of oil.

The decision to tap the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR, comes as two-thirds of the gas stations in New Orleans and Baton Rouge are out of gasoline in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. 

This will “alleviate any logistical issues of moving crude oil within areas affected by Hurricane Ida to ensure the region has access to fuel as quickly as possible,” the Energy Department said in a statement.

Some context: The SPR, a complex of deep underground storage caverns in the Gulf Coast holding more than 600 million barrels of crude, is reserved for emergency situations – and the aftermath of Hurricane Ida appears to be one of those.

The Energy Department said it has agreed to conduct an exchange with ExxonMobil’s Baton Rouge facility. In an exchange, an oil refiner borrows SPR crude for a short period of time due to “exigent circumstances” and later replaces it in full, along with a premium, according to the agency’s website.

The Energy Department said it is encouraging refiners to prioritize gasoline to the affected region and remains committed to supporting those efforts through options including the SPR.

1 hr 44 min ago

White House provides additional details about Biden's trip to Louisiana tomorrow

From CNN's Maegan Vazquez

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday provided some new details about President Biden’s trip to Louisiana on Friday to survey damage caused by Hurricane Ida.

“The President will travel to New Orleans to survey storm damage from the hurricane. He’ll meet with state and local leaders, I would expect that will include the governor and the mayor, from impacted communities. And beyond that, we’re still finalizing all the details which we’ll, hopefully, have more later tonight on,” Psaki said during the press briefing.

She cautioned that details are “still being finalized.”

Earlier in the briefing: Psaki detailed federal efforts underway to support individuals impacted by the storm.

“In Louisiana, disaster survivor assistance teams arrived today to support cooling stations in New Orleans and St. John the Baptist parish,” Psaki said.

She also said FEMA is working to “reduce barriers that have long prevented many disaster survivors, particularly Black Americans from receiving disaster assistance by expanding the type of legal documentation for homeowners and renters to prove ownership or occupancy.”

In addition, she said, “mobile emergency response support assets are deployed” and “as of today, roughly 50,000 households in Louisiana have already received a one-time payment from FEMA to support critical needs.”

2 hr 7 min ago

Here's a state-by-state look at Ida's destruction, from the Gulf Coast to the Northeast

Hurricane Ida's remnants drenched the Northeast last night, causing dangerous flash floods and tornadoes across several states.

Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania are reporting deaths from the storm, and search and rescue and clean up efforts are underway today. Meanwhile, parts of Louisiana — where Ida made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane earlier this week — could be without power for weeks because of the storm.

Here's a state-by-state look at Ida's aftermath:

A motorist drives on a flooded expressway in Brooklyn, New York, early on Thursday, September 2, as the remnants of Hurricane Ida swept through the area.
A motorist drives on a flooded expressway in Brooklyn, New York, early on Thursday, September 2, as the remnants of Hurricane Ida swept through the area. (Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images)

New York

  • There have been at least 13 storm-related storm deaths in the state, according to officials.
  • New York declared a state of emergency early today, and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she spoke with President Biden, who “guaranteed” full support in the wake of a “devastating” and “record-shattering” storm.
  • In New York City, almost all the city subway lines were suspended due to the flooding. The Metropolitan Transit Authority website said that only the "7" line and the Staten Island Railway were operating with delays.

A United Automatic Fire Sprinkler employee helps clean up on September 2 after the business flooded in Woodland Park, New Jersey.
A United Automatic Fire Sprinkler employee helps clean up on September 2 after the business flooded in Woodland Park, New Jersey. (Seth Wenig/AP)

New Jersey

  • At least six storm-related deaths have been reported across the state.
  • At least 25 homes in Mullica Hill were completely or partially destroyed and are currently uninhabitable, according to a police lieutenant.
  • Gov. Phil Murphy also declared a state of emergency, urging residents to "stay off the roads, stay home, and stay safe."

A person walks in floodwaters in Philadelphia on September 2.
A person walks in floodwaters in Philadelphia on September 2. (Matt Rourke/AP)

Pennsylvania

  • Three storm-related deaths are currently being investigated in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, a county official said.
  • Dozens of people in Bridgeport, Pennsylvania, were rescued from floodwaters, Borough Manager Keith Truman said Thursday.
  • The city of Philadelphia is reeling after its Schuylkill River rose 2 feet above a major flood stage.

A worker surveys damage in Annapolis, Maryland, on September 1.
A worker surveys damage in Annapolis, Maryland, on September 1. (Susan Walsh/AP)

Maryland

  • Maryland Montgomery County Police said while final autopsy is pending, the death of a 19-year-old found dead after an apartment complex flooded Wednesday can be preliminarily attributed to the storm.

Tiffany Miller embraces her daughter Desilynn, left, and godchild Charleigh after the family returned to their destroyed home in Golden Meadow, Louisiana, on Wednesday, September 1.
Tiffany Miller embraces her daughter Desilynn, left, and godchild Charleigh after the family returned to their destroyed home in Golden Meadow, Louisiana, on Wednesday, September 1. (Adrees Latif/Reuters)

Louisiana

  • While the state is now four days out from Ida's Sunday landfall, parts of the state are still reeling from the hurricane.
  • Millions of Gulf Coast residents who survived Ida's devastating winds and deluge of rain face a new danger — widespread power outages that are expected to last for weeks, coupled with a period of excessive heat.
  • Some “key areas” along the Mississippi River and in the Port of New Orleans remain closed following Hurricane Ida, the US Coast Guard said Thursday. 

In pictures: You can see more of how Ida's remnants wreaked havoc in the Northeast here.

2 hr 24 min ago

3 storm-related deaths under investigation in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania

From CNN's Laura Ly

Three storm-related deaths are currently being investigated in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, a county official said Thursday.

“I am extremely sad to report that there are currently three storm-related fatalities being investigated by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. We will have further details on those once they become available. I would like to extend my deepest condolences to their family and friends,” said Dr. Val Arkoosh, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners.

Arkoosh said they could not confirm any specific details about the deaths at the moment, but said one of the deaths was “due to structural damage from the storm in Upper Dublin.” She added that the other two fatalities are believed to have been from drowning – one death involved a car and the other death involved an individual inside a building that flooded. 

Some context: Arkoosh also said there have been at least 452 water rescues in the county as of 11 a.m. Thursday and that rescues will continue throughout the day.

There are “emergency personnel who are actively rescuing people at this very moment,” Arkoosh said. The next highest number of water rescues that the county had previously conducted was 135 during a storm last year, she said.

The county’s 911 call center received 6,583 calls for assistance from approximately 11 a.m. Wednesday through 11 a.m. Thursday, Arkoosh said. She added that this is three times the number of 911 calls they normally receive in a 24-hour period.

Montgomery County recorded about 8.25 inches of rain and many roads and bridges remain closed on Thursday. There are currently about 38,000 customers in the county still without electricity, Arkoosh said.

2 hr 32 min ago

Here's where Amtrak service has been canceled

From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia

Amtrak service between Washington, DC, and Boston is canceled due to storm issues, the rail line said in its latest statement.

There is no Acela or Northeast Regional service between DC and Boston, and the Keystone service will operate between Philadelphia and Harrisburg in Pennsylvania only.

The Empire service is canceled today between Albany and New York City.

Amtrak crews are working to inspect and make any necessary repairs to rail infrastructure and will resume service as soon as possible.

2 hr 35 min ago

"We need help now": New Orleans mom of four calls for assistance from Biden and FEMA

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

Myra Castro
Myra Castro (CNN)

A single mother in New Orleans made an impassioned plea to federal officials to help residents who are dealing with the repercussions of Hurricane Ida without gas and power.

"We're in the heat. We ain't got no lights. It's been like almost five days. I got to sleep in the car. My kids sare hot. We're hungry," Myra Castro said.

She told CNN's Adrienne Broaddus that she's been waiting in line for two hours to get gas.

"Where's FEMA? Where's the Red Cross? We need help now. Can y'all help us? We about to die. We got children in here. I'm a single mom and I'm doing it by myself. It's hard out here. Can they help us? Where's the President? Can he come help us?" Castro told CNN.

"Can't y'all help us? Somebody," said the mother of four, clearly frustrated.

She said she and her kids are sleeping in their car because it's too dark outside and she's worried someone will rob them.

President Biden is expected to visit New Orleans on Friday to survey damage.

Watch:

2 hr 51 min ago

Queens resident says her home was flooded: "I've lost everything in here"

Amrita Bhagwandin and Sahadeo Bhagwandin's home in Queens, New York, flooded during last night's historic rainfall in the Northeast.

"It’s terrifying. It’s terrifying to see what happens here when the water comes in. If you’re not in the right place, you’re a goner," Sahadeo told CNN’s Evan McMorris-Santoro.

Amrita was at a loss for words.

"I can’t think anymore about how I feel at this point because of the chaos outside, my neighbors, there’s loss of life. I’ve lost everything in here and mostly the lives out there… we need some support…this is too much for us. There is no end in sight," she told McMorris-Santoro.

Amrita wants the governor to assess the situation and compensate her to move out of her home. She said millions have been spent to fix the streets and nothing has worked.