We knew flooding was coming — but we didn't know it would be to this extent

Cars are abandoned on a flooded expressway in Brooklyn, New York, on September 2. (Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images)

Yes, we knew Ida was taking aim at the Northeast. Yes, we knew there would be deadly flash flooding in the Northeast. Yes, there was an outlook issued by the Weather Prediction Center that predicted this. Yes, there was a flash flood watch issued ahead of time. Yes, there were flash flood emergencies issued.

And yet, we all were a bit stunned.

"Did we know bad flooding was coming? Yes absolutely. Did we think NYC would literally be UNDERWATER? No, I don’t think so — at least not to THIS extent," said CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller, who covered the storm all night long.

It wasn't all about the total amount of rain. It was the amount of rainfall within such a small time frame which made the situation that much worse. Ida unleashed a 1 in 500-year rainfall event in just a few hours.

In three hours, 5.2 inches fell from the skies. In one hour, Central Park recorded its wettest hour on record with 3.15 inches from 8:51 to 9:51 p.m. ET. These weather records have been kept in Central Park since 1889.

You may remember that this record was just set less than two weeks ago, the evening of the "We Love NYC" concert, when almost 2 inches fell in one hour.

When you have this much rainfall, places are going to flood in that short amount of time.

