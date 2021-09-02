New York City was hit by rainfall worth 50,000 Olympic-size pools over 5 hours

People navigate heavy rains and flooded walkways at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York, on September 1. Justin Lane/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

More than seven inches of rainfall came down across the five boroughs of New York City in a five-hour period, as the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused fatal flooding across the northeastern United States.

When you average out the city's area, it equates to 35 billion gallons of water falling out of the sky in that period. That is about 50,000 Olympic-sized pools essentially being released over the city, according to CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri.

This amount of rainfall is overwhelming for any part of the world, but put it in an urban environment, and it becomes that much more problematic, he added.

Newark, too, experienced its wettest single day on record, with almost 8.5 inches of rainfall on Wednesday.

Watch the report: