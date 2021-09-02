Mayor of New York town says "hundreds" of people had to be rescued from flooding

First responders pull residents in a boat as they rescue people trapped by floodwaters in Mamaroneck, New York, on September 2. (Frank Becerra Jr/The Journal News/USA Today Network)

The mayor of Mamaroneck, New York, said that "hundreds" of rescues have taken place in his community because of dangerous flooding.

Mayor Tom Murphy said search-and-rescue efforts are focused in one low-lying neighborhood at the confluence of two rivers. The Westchester County town, a suburb of New York City, has a population of about 30,000.

He said "scores" of people still need to be rescued, and advised residents to stay off the roads. He's "hopeful" that Gov. Kathy Hochul will send the National Guard to assist.

"Some areas we couldn't get the equipment in to get people out of the second floor of their homes, because the first floor was inundated," Murphy said.

"There are parts of the village that never ever saw flooding, people never got water in their basements before, but their basement filled up last night. It was a very precarious evening," he told CNN's Kate Bolduan.

Murphy said his town was supposed to get an Army Corps of Engineers plan "for at least 10 years now."

"The plan was developed and it was going to be implemented, but it got killed in the last administration in Washington. So I'm hoping that we could revive that plan under the Biden administration and really get some relief for our residents. You know, many of our residents have suffered through this for years, and they have kind of a PTSD every time they get intense rain ... I don't blame them. A lot of people lost everything they have," Murphy said.