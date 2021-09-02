Fire department rescued hundreds from cars and flooded roadways across New York City, official says 

”Last night FDNY members rescued hundreds across city and removed occupants from vehicles on flooded roadways and hundreds from subway stations,” FDNY spokesperson Frank Dwyer said,
Dwyer expanded on the circumstances surrounding the deceased victims, including three victims in Queens – two adults and a 2-year-old child – who were reported missing and had not been seen since the flooding began.
When authorities were called to the residence in Queens they de-watered the basement the victims were discovered, Dwyer said.
Dwyer tells CNN that at 11 p.m. ET, there was a partial collapse of a side wall due to flooding in Queens and 12 units and 60 firefighters responded.
One person was taken to a local area hospital and later died. A second was dead on scene, he said.
7 min ago
The devastation in Hoboken, New Jersey, is "on par with Hurricane Irene," mayor says
On Wednesday, Hoboken, New Jersey, suffered one of the most devastating storms in recent years, and its impact "is on par with Hurricane Irene," Mayor Ravi Bhalla told CNN.
"We experienced 6.5 inches of rain in an eight-hour period," he said Thursday. "Unfortunately, the number of calls for service has been overwhelming — people with alarms activated, downed wires, abandoned vehicles."
"It was quite a challenge last night, but we're slowly entering the recovery phase later on today," he added.
Bhalla urged residents to stay home and not travel at this time, and emphasized that an emergency order is in effect, asking people to shelter in place.
"So work from home, if you can. Work online. Do not walk outside. Do not walk into flooded intersections. Do not drive your car through flooded intersections. All of those are dangerous conditions that make it more difficult for us as a city to recover as quickly as possible," he said.
As he surveyed the city along with other authorities, Bhalla said he saw some parts of Hoboken in water "that typically don't flood."
"These types of storm events [are] happening at a more frequent clip and at a more severe impact," he said. "It really should be a call to action. In Hoboken, we declared a climate emergency. We consider climate change a state of emergency, and we're taking actual measures to address that. But last night, the system was simply overwhelmed because of the impact of the storm."
1 hr 54 min ago
Daily rainfall in New York's Central Park smashes previous record set in 1927
From CNN's Michael Guy
Record-breaking amounts of rain have hammered the mid-Atlantic and northeast United States in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.
New York’s Central Park and Newark, New Jersey both set record daily rainfall amounts for September 1, 2021.
The record event report released by the National Weather Service New York put Central Park at 7.13” for Wednesday, breaking the old record of 3.84” set in 1927.
Weather records have been kept in Central Park since 1869.
Newark received 8.41” of rainfall, breaking the old record of 2.22” set in 1959.
1 hr 58 min ago
New York City is not "climate ready," warns leading climate scientist
From CNN's Angela Dewan
A leading climate scientist has warned that the world needs to make deep cuts to its greenhouse gas emissions if it wants to reduce the risk of dangerous extreme weather events, like Ida, which has brought record-shattering rain and flooding to the US’ northeast.
She also warned that New York City, and much of the world, was not ready to respond and adapt to such events effectively.
Kim Cobb, director of the Global Change Program at the Georgia Institute of Technology, said the UN’s report published earlier in August – for which she was a lead author – showed “new and stronger links between the heating of the atmosphere and the occurrence of extreme rainfall, such as this type of event.”
"That is because the atmosphere can hold more moisture in a warming world, and we've already seen direct links to warming and, for example, the event that occurred in Germany this last summer that killed over 180 people,” she told CNN.
“I don't think that what we're seeing today is emblematic of a climate-ready city in New York and, obviously, we have a story coming out from cities across the world – from communities out west grappling with wildfires that are linked to climate change," she said.
Cobb said that infrastructure isn't ready for the climate of now – let alone the climate of tomorrow.
"These kinds of climate impacts are going to worsen with each additional increment of warming,” she said.
“Reducing that risk means enacting the kind of deep sustained reductions in emissions that will reduce the risk and keep these impacts to a minimum by mid-century, when we will see tangible potential benefits of those reductions.”
What did the UN report say? August's report from the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) represents the most comprehensive and conclusive "state of the science" on the climate crisis:why it is happening, how it is impacting every region of the planet, how much worse things are set to get and what must be done to avoid the worst consequences.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres called the report "a code red for humanity," noting that "global heating is affecting every region on Earth, with many of the changes becoming irreversible."
The report looked at wide reaching impacts of climate change, including:
Flooding – Climate change is intensifying the water cycle on both sides. While more intense evaporation will lead to more droughts, warmer air can hold more water vapor to produce extreme rainfall. On average, the frequency of heavy downpours has already increased by about 30% and they contain about 7% more water.
Parts of Passaic, New Jersey, saw up to 8 feet of water on Wednesday, mayor says
Passaic, New Jersey, is reeling from the aftermath of excessive rainfall on Wednesday. Parts of the town saw up to eight feet of water, Mayor Hector Lora told CNN on Thursday.
"In the area where we unfortunately experienced a loss of life — I must say our prayers and support go out to the family of this individual — that area had over six feet of water. The fire department and police had to call off efforts because our fire truck literally got stuck in the road. We had ambulances stuck on the road. There were areas in our city where we saw up to eight feet of water," he said.
Apart from one storm-related death, authorities are also investigating reports of two young adults who may have been swept into the river, Lora said.
"We presently have two individuals, who are reported, they may have been swept in the river. We have 60 individuals that we evacuated from our downtown area because of the potential of the river, which crested last night and came over the banks," he said. "We will be tallying up throughout the day and trying to make sure that every individual is accounted for."
He urged residents should stay home and off the roads.
"Obviously vehicles can be repaired. Property can be replaced but loss of life cannot be returned," he said. "Nothing can be more important than your life."
The current efforts are also focused on cleaning up roads and drains, but Lora emphasized that the impact of this storm could not have been anticipated.
"No one could predict the impact that this storm would have with such intense rain, all coming down so quickly. It truly devastated areas around our state and specifically, here in the city of Passaic," the mayor said.
2 hr 12 min ago
FEMA head: "We're still not out of the woods" with Ida
From CNN's Adrienne Vogt
Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell said she briefed President Biden’s team this morning on the effects from Ida as the storm caused major flooding in the Northeast.
“We were expecting some significant rain to come from Ida as it traveled across the Northeast, but we just couldn't tell where it would end up landing until it got closer to the area. We were thinking that there would be potential for rain in Tennessee and West Virginia. They didn't seem to get as much. But as it continued to move east, we saw Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, New York get a big portion of the impacts from Ida. We knew that there was going to be a significant amount of rain, just where it was going to land was what we needed to wait till it got closer to landfall to see,” she said.
She said FEMA teams will be surveying damage and assisting with any long-term recovery efforts.
“Ida is going to continue. She's been leaving her track across the country, and so we're still not out of the woods. We're still seeing some impacts up in the New England area,” Criswell said.
2 hr 11 min ago
New York City "has been paralyzed" by flooding, governor says
From CNN's Adrienne Vogt
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said that the "unprecedented" rainfall from the remnants of Ida caused New York City to become "paralyzed," and she encouraged residents to stay home and check on loved ones.
"This has been absolutely stunning on a scale, people were just caught off guard and so shocked. The residents who thought they would safely be able to go down to their basements or take the trains that all of a sudden just, this absolutely unprecedented storm event changed everything. And New York City literally has been paralyzed," Hochul said to CNN.
New York declared a state of emergency early Thursday morning and a travel ban was implemented in New York City until 5 a.m. ET, according to an emergency alert sent by Notify NYC.
Central Park saw nearly 7 inches of rain on Wednesday, with the first-ever flash flood emergency issued for the city.
New York City and state workers are restoring power and transit lines.
"There’s going to be a massive cleanup. But I will continue to urge people to stay home. Check on your neighbors. Give everybody a call. Make sure they're OK, because people are just stunned by what happened last night," Hochul said.
Hochul declared a state of emergency last night. She will be surveying the damage from the storm today, she said.